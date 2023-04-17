Ashtabula County public safety officials notified residents and businesses through a robocall on Monday that the county's 911 phone lines may be impacted early Tuesday during emergency fiber-line repairs.
The repairs may affect 911 calls between midnight tonight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, but county officials said in the robocall that measures have been put in place to assure that 911 calls will be answered.
In the event of an issue with 911 access, Ashtabula County residents are advised to call 440-576-0055 for assistance.
