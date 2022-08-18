Superintendents' annual salaries:

Michael Candela, Ashtabula County ESC — $142,800

Scott Wludyga, A-Tech — $128,000

Patrick Colucci, Buckeye Local — $125,367 + $30,000 to serve as director of operations

William Nye, Grand Valley — $123,900

Terri Hrina-Treharn, Geneva — $122,400

John Montanaro, Jefferson — $119,000

Mark Potts, Ashtabula Area City Schools — $111,000

Lori Riley, Conneaut — $109,300

Chris Edison, Pymatuning Valley — $107,200

The average superintendent salary in Ohio is $166,118 as of July 26, 2022, but the range typically falls between $135,690 and $200,442, according to salary.com.

