Superintendents' annual salaries:
Michael Candela, Ashtabula County ESC — $142,800
Scott Wludyga, A-Tech — $128,000
Patrick Colucci, Buckeye Local — $125,367 + $30,000 to serve as director of operations
William Nye, Grand Valley — $123,900
Terri Hrina-Treharn, Geneva — $122,400
John Montanaro, Jefferson — $119,000
Mark Potts, Ashtabula Area City Schools — $111,000
Lori Riley, Conneaut — $109,300
Chris Edison, Pymatuning Valley — $107,200
The average superintendent salary in Ohio is $166,118 as of July 26, 2022, but the range typically falls between $135,690 and $200,442, according to salary.com.
