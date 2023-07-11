JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Monday marked the first day of a manufacturing camp to help Ashtabula County students learn about manufacturing, teamwork and local production facilities.
The office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, helped organize the camp.
“Ohioans are proud of our state’s long manufacturing history. To keep up that tradition, we must get a new generation interested in our changing manufacturing sector,” Brown said in a prepared statement.
“The camps will help students across our state learn about manufacturing jobs right here in Ohio and the proud history of opportunities our manufacturing sector has created for their parents and grandparents.”
The theme of this week’s camp is “Mad Scientist,” and, on Monday, 19 campers started their day at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus and then headed to Grand River Rubber and Plastics in Ashtabula for a tour of the facilities.
The camp provides an opportunity for students to explore careers in our community, tour local manufacturing facilities and hear from experts, said County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington, who serves on the camp’s planning committee.
“We are excited,” she said. “The hands-on approach, along with touring local businesses, will show the children how STEM education can be used in their future plans.”
Students will learn how products are made, participate in team-building exercises, and work on a project specific to their communities, she said.
“This is a great thing for the county,” said County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV. “So many awesome partners are making it possible and so affordable for these kids to have the opportunity to participate and be exposed to these experiences.”
Brown’s office started organizing summer manufacturing camps in 2013, and since then, has organized more than 160 camps throughout the state.
This year, Brown’s office will help organize at least 36 camps in 26 counties in Ohio.
In past summers, Brown said students participated in hands-on robotics activities, attended an aerospace engineering institute, and built model homes out of recycled materials.
The camps can cost about $50 to $100 per child, but Brown said scholarships are provided, when needed, by manufacturers and local communities.
“We work to make sure that no boy or girl or parents are denied this opportunity if we can at all help it,” said Brown.
Community partners for this year’s camp include A-TECH, Ashtabula County Commissioners, Ashtabula County Job & Family Services, OhioMeansJobs Ashtabula County, Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County, Gazette Newspapers/Great Lakes Printing, Country Neighbor, Beaumont Scout Reservation, and local Ashtabula County businesses.
More camps may be added in the future, and local media will be alerted ahead of the start of the camps.
