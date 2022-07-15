Ashtabula County Safety Council presents awards

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Safety Council hosted its first meeting of the fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, and presented awards to two individuals and a school district.
New Safety Council Manager Robert Archuleta said 12 people applied for the ACSC’s scholarship.
Felicia Leonard received the scholarship. She is a graduate of Lakeside High School, and is attending Oakland University and majoring in environmental health and safety, Archuleta said.
Greg Myers received the Dixon Greenwood award, for high standards of excellence and dedication to safety, Archuleta said.
The Buckeye Local School District received a grant to aid in the purchase of equipment to help reduce or eliminate injuries and illness.
“What they’re doing is, they had an increase in worker’s comp claims because of slips and falls,” Archuleta said. “So what they did is they want to purchase four new [salt] spreaders.”
In addition to the awards, an update was given on fiscal year 2023 Bureau of Worker’s Compensation rebates through the safety council.
Dale Bugay spoke at the meeting about ways to reduce recordable injuries with a musculoskeletal safety program.
