{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Rich Shields and Mary E. Shields to Nichole Gretchen Notte and Michelle Karinne Notte, 168 Poplar St., Conneaut, .13 acre, $15,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Beth A. Pyle, Joseph M. Webb et al, Triple Lee Holdings LLC, 734 Grove St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $164,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Judy A. Balla to Johnny R. Hamilton and Lori J. Hamilton, 3000 Russell Road, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $175,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brian P. Walenchok to Shaun Trosky, Jayco Street, Andover Township, .07 acre, $8,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Patricia A. Smallwood to Shane E. Clark, 5094 South River Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.5 acres, $230,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Vera M. Kitchen to Cheryl L. Hannan and Charles E. Hannan, 1508 Union Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $155,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christ Wolf to Brookwood Capital Partners LLC, 6285 Main St., North Kingsville, 6.4 acres, $530,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hershberg Products Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, 2751 West Ave., Ashtabula, 4.4 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James F. Mercilliott and David N. Fortney to Erick Snyder and Kelly Snyder, 948 5{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .32 acre, $131,750{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Properties LLC to James C. Yoder and Katie A. Yoder, Hague Road, Colebrook Township, 11.7 acres, $105,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}TRS Property Management LLC to Chandler A. Stitt, 368 Jackson St., Conneaut, .05 acre, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James C. Carpenter to Bryon C. Dutton and Lois J. Dutton, 1092 North Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 2.4 acres, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kenneth L. Baker to Netasha Booher and Ryan Booher, 913 Black Sea Road, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $25,120{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}ARC DBPPROP001 LLC to JJ&W I Ltd., 36 Jefferson St., Jefferson, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Chad Strong to Wilson J. Morales, 1803 9{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $132,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Rubber Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, West Avenue, Ashtabula, 4.7 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}John P. Baluch and Karen B. Baluch to Clarence Poole III, 5716 Madison Ave., Ashtabula, .2 acre, $25,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Rubber Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, 29{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}Street, Ashtabula, 8.7 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Gary Reda and Christine Reda to Jackie Rochelle Jashurek, 455 Jackson St., Conneaut, .1 acre, $25,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Anna J. Bushnell to Martin E. Schultz and Semra D. Schultz, 6636 Maple Road, Geneva Township, 2.3 acres, $30,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Wesley Residential Properties Inc. to Edward A. Markley and Shannon M. Markley, Frayer Drive, Jefferson, .95 acre, $81,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}M19 Real Estate LLC to Micky Sibert, 818 Center St., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $6,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joel Craft to Slayer Investments LLC, 507 Sherman St., Geneva, .74 acre, $157,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Alexis Salyers, Theresa Rivera, Mark J. Kozar, 1760 Robin Circle, Ashtabula, $2,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David W. Horton and Arlene B. Horton to Illu Equity LLC, 903 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Glenn Scott Taylor to Mary Jane Thompson, 165 Cedar Street, Conneaut, .14 acre, $135,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Van Den Bossche Family Farms LLC to Walter H. Byler Jr. and Anna Marie Byler, Fortney Road (9.7 acres) and Parker Road (12.3 acres), Orwell Township, $144,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Andrew E. Borkholder to Navada L. Smith and Tracey L. Smith, 8626 Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $59,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy Wizner to Michelle Peterson, 852 Barth Ave., Andover Township, .11 acre, $30,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kyle R. Adkins and Kayla R. Adkins to Jeremy Naus, 6555 Cady Road, North Kingsville, .45 acre, $219,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David L. Paxson and Debra L. Paxson to Gerald E. Collins and Nanette M. Collins, Hedrick Lane, North Kingsville, 1.1 acres, $355,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}A Kids Only Early Learning Center Inc. to 140 E. Erie St. Holding LLC, Erie Street, Jefferson, .24 acre, $260,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage of Ohio to Keith S. Warren and Dawn R. Warren, 34 Park View Road, Conneaut, .37 acre, $207,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark McClendon and Caroline E. McClendon to James J. Fleck, 1288 Lake Road, Conneaut, 1.8 acres, $350,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mary Jane Thompson to Stephanie Thompson, Creek Road, Conneaut, 63.9 acres, $38,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Lindsey Hook to Linda J. Berrier, 3107 Myers Road, Geneva Township, $16,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shawn A. Williams and Randi M. Williams to Charles E. Stevens III, Route 307, Jefferson Township, 1.4 acres, $145,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Calvin L. Brown and Mary L. Brown to Adam J. Hunt and Rebekah J. Hunt, Route 307 Jefferson Township, 38.5 acres, $380,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cynthia Marie Lawrence to Brett A. Lowe, 5375 Savannah Drive, Saybrook Township, .39 acre, $225,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Borris Bardzilauskas and Dale Bardzilauskas to Daniel Beal and Kimber Beal, 116 Buccaneer Court, Andover Township, .07 acre, $4,400{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Claudette Fritinger and Claudette Fritinger (trustees) to Lester J. Shrock and Barbara K. Shrock, South Windsor Road, Windsor Township, 118 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Josie E. Shetler and Laura U. Shetler to William E. Shetler and Maryann R. Shetler, 5655 Marvin Road, Andover Township, 14.7 acres, $47,376{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James P. Paulchel and Bambi L. Paulchel to Country Club Center III Ltd., Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, .27 acre, $13,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas A./ Emerine to Co Mish LLC, 4078 Route 45, Rome Township, 75.5 acres, $219,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tower Hospitality Inc. to Geneva Grill Owner LLC, 1752 Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 2.7 acres, $1.16 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Roger Dean to 807 Ohio LLC, 807 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $46,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Donald A. Joles to Robert L. Stutz Jr., 422 Conneaut Terrace, Morgan Township, .26 acre, $121,601{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jeffrey J. Spencer to Julia L. Snyder and Samuel R. Snyder Jr., 249 Harbor St., Conneaut, .13 acre, $115,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Arthur L. Coon, Adam Hauser, Mariah Carna, 3821 Babcock Road, Wayne Township, 7.5 acres, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Randy D. Ice and Dori R. Ice to Gilbert Anthony and Patricia K. Anthony, Conneaut, .46 acre, $120,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Timothy M. Pocatko, Jullian M. Nazor, Caroline M. Welker, 3301 Blair Ave., Ashtabula Township, .25 acre, $155,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bernard J. Roskovics to Superior Real Estate Group LLC, 1145 16{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .19 acre, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Corrine Horton to David M. Long, 5140 Summer Ave., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $85,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel K. Sullivan Jr. and Nancy K. Sullivan to Melissa M. Davis, 616 Mill St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $99,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Charles A. Urbaniak to Charlene Harris, Impala Street, Andover Township, .07 acre, $11,600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Rachel Marie Johnson to Paul L. Carpenter and Lori J. Carpenter, 31 Wall St., Jefferson, .49 acre, $40,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bridge Street LLC to FL Real Estate II Ltd., Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $52,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michelle L. Dunaway, Marsha A. Starkey, Jerry Cruikshank, 1923 Route 307, Lenox Township, 11.8 acres, $200,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jorge Alvarado to Michael Hall, 476 Fourth St., Geneva, .17 acre, $51,750{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brighter Opportunities LLC (trustee), West Avenue Home Revitalization Land Tr, Juan Velasquez-Urias, 4601 West Ave., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $23,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathryn L. Reynolds (executrix), Estate of Howard L. Hall, Cinnamon Woods Inc., Hall Road, Richmond Township, 183.4 acres, $513,604{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas J. Osterberg, Jack E. Osterberg, Betty J. Osterberg, 103 Edgewood Drive, Conneaut, .69 acre, $165,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Paul Troyer to Joe E. Miller and Esther W. Miller, Gane Road, Wayne Township, 17.6 acres, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}County Seat Properties Ltd. To Cap City Real Estate LLC, Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $207,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Neal Amoreaux to Michael A. Hand and Jennifer M. Hand, State Line Road, Monroe Township, 22.7 acres, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jared E. Nagy to Vera M. Kitchen, 1158 Griggs Road, Jefferson Township, 1.1 acres, $132,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy M. Smith, Holly M. Armstrong, Christopher Petri, 610 Sherman St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $75,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michelle Petersen to Michael McCulloch and Kathleen McCulloch, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, .06 acre, $45,600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Raymond E. Canale and Patricia C. Canale to M@E@A LLC, 232 Burroughs Court, Ashtabula, .03 acre, $15,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Steven Ingle Enterprise to Robert James Day and Pennie Lea Day, 6111 Hyde Road, Hartsgrove Township, 30.1 acres, $432,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Terry L. Soltis, Cody Lee Hunt, Lee John Hunt, 6021 Bushnell Road, Monroe Township, 5.7 acres, $189,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy J. Steele to Nancy L. Knestrick and Richard L. Knestrick, 194 Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, .06 acre, $20,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Taylor Apartments LLC to Brett Duane Brown, Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, .22 acre, $242,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Beverly J. Ellingson to Autumn Dalrymple, Conneaut, $600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Herkel Holdings LLC, Brandon G. Hayes, Lisa Stoneman, 777 Cugel Farm Lane, Geneva, .24 acre, $195,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Larry K. Carlson to Brett M. Powers and Jessica A. Powers, 349 Kathleen Drive, Jefferson, .48 acre, $215,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Marie M. Sirrine Trust to Thompson Bros Farms II LLC, Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, 11.7 acres, $64,568{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}1439 Bridge Street LLC to Manvid Investments LLC, Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $52,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brobst Rentals LLC to Victoria Watts, 1508 46{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Angel L. Carr, Danasta L. Evans, Angel L. Carr, 5465 North Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, .61 acre, $42,700{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Teddy M. Litwiler and Kathy A. Litwiler to 32 Public Square LLC, 32 Public Square, Andover, .19 acre, $175,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Johanna Roosa, Clark Tonya, Jesse Andrew Lardi, Conneaut, .40 acre, $85,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christina Walters and Tim Walters et al to Christina Walters and Richard Forkins et al, 1431 Old Kyle Road, Dorset Township, 7.8 acres, $8,370{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}KB Two Inc. to Molded Fiber Glass Companies, 29{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}Street, Ashtabula, 8.3 acres, $96,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ronald J. Burba to River View Apartments LLC, 362 Main St., Geneva, .12 acre, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Normandy Village II Ltd. to Patricia Louise Richards, 147 Cromwell Ave., Geneva, $42,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Laura Koryta and Kenneth D. Koryta to David P. Finney and Ruth A. Finney, 4904 Yale Drive (.08 acre) and Pitt Drive (.07 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cheryl A. Fernandez Life Estate and Michelle A. Reith (remainderman) to Keith Dillworth Jr. and Breanna M. Dillworth, 4991 Route 45, Rome Township, 2.4 acres, $235,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mychaelane Anderson to Alaina R. Haidon, 3005 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 1.2 acres, $154,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michele M. Soet to Paul J. Laurello and Paul J. Laurello Revocable Trust, 4406 South Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 4.4 acres, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tyler B. Kowatch to Steven M. Byler and Susie M. Byler, Route 534, Trumbull Township, 17.7 acres, $35,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Philip C. Heffelfinger and Marlene R. Heffelfinger to John M. Carter and Rita K. Carter, 528 Joann Drive, 1.1 acres, $359,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}First Congregational UCC to John J. Werner, 137 Market St., Jefferson, .25 acre, $70,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Windsor Road Land LLC, Jake S. Byler, Jacob J. Byler, 2210 Sodam Road, Wayne Township, 70.1 acres, $200,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Richard S. Selva to William H. O’Ryan and Wanda A. O’Ryan, Wren Circle, Morgan Township, .28 acre, $5,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph C. Perone to Calvin L. Brown and Mary L. Brown, 143 Main St., Andover, 1 acre, $40,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark A. Rex and Kathy R. Rex to Superior Real Estate Group Ltd., Minnesota Avenue and 1309 Harmon Road, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $65,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michael Balascio to Jason L. Green and Tonya L. Green, 4936 Route 193, Sheffield Township, 3 acres, $392,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bradley S. Burroughs to Stephanie Stancliff and Roger Stancliff, 1261 Garrison Road, Ashtabula Township, 8.2 acres, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Gloria Piscura, Charles R. Miller, Jill E. Hale, 3488 Austinburg Road, Plymouth Township, 7.1 acres, $175,529{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dale R. Hof, Bruce N. Hof, Bruce N. Hof, Bayview Drive, Williamsfield Township, .17 acre, $250{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ray-Albert Tagle Noscal, Jayson-Robert Tagle Noscal, Eshaan Properties LLC, Conneaut, 8.6 acres, $78,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hgle Real Co LLC to John M. Massolini and Kimberly J. Massolini, 4360 Hearthside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $169,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Pennymac Laon Services LLC to Alecia Dragon, 1970 Broadway, Harpersfield Township, .99 acre, $95,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jill A. Fox, Jody Scott, Anita Strock, 151 Maple St., Orwell, .62 acre, $102,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum Inc. to Kenneth H. Roberts and Tina C. Roberts, 1408 Walnut Blvd., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $30,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dana W. Harju and Kimberly L. Harju to Jonathan B. Stone and Brett W. Stone, 2220 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 24.9 acres, $346,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Frank J. Wojtowicz, Jeffery S. Watson (trustee), Azaza Holdings Title Holding Trust, 597 Madison St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $16,773{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Well Dr LLC to Jeffrey L. Clayton and Amy A. Clayton, Clay Road, Denmark Township, 239 acres, $520,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Iveta Askin, James R. Blomquist, Kim M. Vlach, 1336 Tioga Court, Andover Township, .09 acre, $7,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen G. Dunham to Stacie L. Lantz, Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula Township, .04 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}5G Andover LLC to Ohio Postal Holdings LLC, 255 Main St., Andover, .60 acre, $240,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kaico Properties to Lyndon Investment LLC, 1934 31{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}st{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula Township, $20,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen G. Dunham to Stacie L. Lantz, 6230 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jesse L. Hipps and Melody L. Hipps to Levi Roesch and Kristina Roesch, 366 Amboy Road, Conneaut, 1 acre, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen D. Donchess and James M. Donchess to Michael Spuzzillo and Briana Spuzzillo (trustees) et al, 6209 Oakwood Beach Drive, Saybrook Township, .33 acre, $575,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Costa Verde Management LLC to Kris Hamrick, 1705 28{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula Township, $7,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}John A. Byler to Joseph Timonere, 3544 E. Union Road, Lenox Township, 1 acre, $183,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Paul J. Wheeler to Russell Taylor Jr. and Carrie Taylor, 573 Gore Road, Conneaut, .55 acre, $101,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cynthia M. Dennison and Paul D. Dennison to Stokley and Vondrak Properties LLC, 430 Broadway, Geneva, .38 acre, $260,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph L. Weaver and Danny L. Weaver et al to Joseph L. Weaver and Danny L. Weaver et al, 7636 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 295.8 acres, $112,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}William J. Wapinsky to William L. McIntire and Michelle McIntire, Norris Street, Andover Township, .08 acre, $5,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel W. Miller and Susan R. Miller to Nathaniel N. Miller and Rebecca J. Miller, 8645 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 5 acres, $140,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Patricia A. Garcar to Kevin Snyder and Cristie A. Snyder, 5635 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $159,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Steven Pearce and Sarah Pearce to Marie Rossette, 729 Eastlawn St., Geneva, .16 acre, $140,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shawn M. Price, Eli R. Schmucker, Noah J. Schmucker, 7021 Morningview St., Williamsfield Township, .61, $125,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Eddie W. Sanders Jr. and Rebecca Sanders to Mose J. Miller and Verna M. Miller, 3866 Route 6, Cherry Valley Township, 1.7 acres, $120,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kenneth A. Kahr and Denise S. Kahr to Robert Harlan Smith and Mary Roxie Smith, 585 Sherman St., Geneva, .46 acre, $124,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michael C. Porcello and Christina E. Porcello to Donald A. Grzybowski and Teresa F. Grzybowski, 528 Fourth St., Geneva, .19 acre, $150,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christopher B. Gill to Steve Pribula, 4917 Thomas Blvd., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $180,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David W. Bray to Peter Perkins, Concord Court, Roaming Shores, .34 acre, $3,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark W. Christy and Beverly A. Christy to Sheila Madden, 1817 14{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $86,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tina Farhat to Bahar Shelok, 4064 Center St., North Kingsville, 1 acre, $44,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jeffery S. Watson (trustee), Azaza Holdings Title Holding Trust, Southwind Property Solutions LLC, 597 Madison St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $8,300{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Denise R. Smothers to Gineen Spring, 308 Amboy Road, Conneaut, 4.8 acres, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shaun A. Gonzalez to Jeffery Michael Hess and Erika Maria Hess, 2909 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula Township, .50 acre, $148,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark Debevc and Kathleen S. Debevc to Alicia A. Morgan and Mark C. Rood, Satin Street, Jefferson, .62 acre, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Raymond R. Webker and Kristen M. Webker to Charles A. Richards and Carol L. Wros Richards, 64 Dogwood Drive, Andover Township, $107,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kristina L. Johnson to Scott M. Carpenter, 410 Carl St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $150,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Francis Dickinson, Kelly Dickinson, Frederick E. Dickinson, 925 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, .11 acre, $46,300{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph G. Schor to Tiffany A. Braden and Shawn R. Braden, 218 Liberty St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}William D. Pope Jr. to John J. Montagano, 5055 State Line Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $60,200{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy Wizner to Michelle Peterson, 852 Barth Ave., Andover Township, $10,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David L. Hawn (trustee) and Hawn Revocable Trust 6/24/13 to Megan Pyle and Michael Pyle Jr., 524 Madison St., Conneaut, .19 acre, $38,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas W. Schmidt to Huntington National Bank, 377 Old Main Road, Conneaut, .82 acre, $73,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Judith G. Parker, Kenneth L. Severino, Debra J. Frohnaple-Severino, 5244 Century Bay Ave., Saybrook Township, .41 acre, $252,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bradley S. Crandall, Brendon Firster, Brittany Diane Marie Motylinski, Hines Road, Sheffield Township, 10.2 acres, $230,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}R&E Growth Properties Ltd. to Amayah Investors LLC, Main Street, Conneaut, .15 acre, $11,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hgle Real Co LLC to Jonathan C. Cantwell and Kimberleigh J. Cantwell, Parkside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $210,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel J. Sheldon and Andrea S. Sheldon to Shaun A. Gonzalez, 7846 Depot Road, Saybrook Township, .49 acre, $120,000{/span}{/li}{/ul}{/li}{/ul}{/li}{/ul}
Ashtabula County Land Transfers
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
JEFFERSON [emdash] Anna Johnson, 74, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022 in the Cleveland Clinic. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 49 W. Jefferson St. Jefferson.
Memorial contributions to Earth Angel Farms. The address that was provided in the obituary that was printed in Friday's edition is incorrect; the correct address is: 8828 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484
ANDOVER [emdash] Daniel Edwin Payne changed his address to heaven on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on April 24th, 2022, at the Andover Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 1pm. Should friends so desire, memorials may be made to Earth Angel Farm, 983 Niles …
Donald Gene Williams, age 74, of Ashtabula passed March 23, 2022 at the Saybrook Landing. Memorial Service will be on April 12 at Guerriero Funeral Home, time to be announced. guerrierofuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- New tavern opened in Harpersfield Township
- Orwell woman dies in one-vehicle crash
- Trial date set in Gurto case after new judge appointed
- Deputies called to school board meeting
- Plans moving along for Saybrook Fire Station 2
- Fowler Arthur releases statement after Holocaust comments raise questions
- Mount Carmel School demolished after 58 years of educating students
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge Ashtabula Harbor
- Dilapidated church and house demolished to make way for development
- Police chase ends with arrest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.