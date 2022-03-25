{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Rich Shields and Mary E. Shields to Nichole Gretchen Notte and Michelle Karinne Notte, 168 Poplar St., Conneaut, .13 acre, $15,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Beth A. Pyle, Joseph M. Webb et al, Triple Lee Holdings LLC, 734 Grove St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $164,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Judy A. Balla to Johnny R. Hamilton and Lori J. Hamilton, 3000 Russell Road, Saybrook Township, .16 acre, $175,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brian P. Walenchok to Shaun Trosky, Jayco Street, Andover Township, .07 acre, $8,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Patricia A. Smallwood to Shane E. Clark, 5094 South River Road, Harpersfield Township, 2.5 acres, $230,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Vera M. Kitchen to Cheryl L. Hannan and Charles E. Hannan, 1508 Union Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $155,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christ Wolf to Brookwood Capital Partners LLC, 6285 Main St., North Kingsville, 6.4 acres, $530,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hershberg Products Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, 2751 West Ave., Ashtabula, 4.4 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James F. Mercilliott and David N. Fortney to Erick Snyder and Kelly Snyder, 948 5{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .32 acre, $131,750{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Properties LLC to James C. Yoder and Katie A. Yoder, Hague Road, Colebrook Township, 11.7 acres, $105,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}TRS Property Management LLC to Chandler A. Stitt, 368 Jackson St., Conneaut, .05 acre, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James C. Carpenter to Bryon C. Dutton and Lois J. Dutton, 1092 North Ridge Road, Geneva Township, 2.4 acres, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kenneth L. Baker to Netasha Booher and Ryan Booher, 913 Black Sea Road, Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $25,120{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}ARC DBPPROP001 LLC to JJ&W I Ltd., 36 Jefferson St., Jefferson, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Chad Strong to Wilson J. Morales, 1803 9{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .12 acre, $132,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Rubber Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, West Avenue, Ashtabula, 4.7 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}John P. Baluch and Karen B. Baluch to Clarence Poole III, 5716 Madison Ave., Ashtabula, .2 acre, $25,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ashtabula Rubber Co. to ASC Engineered Solutions LLC, 29{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}Street, Ashtabula, 8.7 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Gary Reda and Christine Reda to Jackie Rochelle Jashurek, 455 Jackson St., Conneaut, .1 acre, $25,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Anna J. Bushnell to Martin E. Schultz and Semra D. Schultz, 6636 Maple Road, Geneva Township, 2.3 acres, $30,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Wesley Residential Properties Inc. to Edward A. Markley and Shannon M. Markley, Frayer Drive, Jefferson, .95 acre, $81,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}M19 Real Estate LLC to Micky Sibert, 818 Center St., Ashtabula, .21 acre, $6,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joel Craft to Slayer Investments LLC, 507 Sherman St., Geneva, .74 acre, $157,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Alexis Salyers, Theresa Rivera, Mark J. Kozar, 1760 Robin Circle, Ashtabula, $2,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David W. Horton and Arlene B. Horton to Illu Equity LLC, 903 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Glenn Scott Taylor to Mary Jane Thompson, 165 Cedar Street, Conneaut, .14 acre, $135,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Van Den Bossche Family Farms LLC to Walter H. Byler Jr. and Anna Marie Byler, Fortney Road (9.7 acres) and Parker Road (12.3 acres), Orwell Township, $144,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Andrew E. Borkholder to Navada L. Smith and Tracey L. Smith, 8626 Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 5 acres, $59,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy Wizner to Michelle Peterson, 852 Barth Ave., Andover Township, .11 acre, $30,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kyle R. Adkins and Kayla R. Adkins to Jeremy Naus, 6555 Cady Road, North Kingsville, .45 acre, $219,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David L. Paxson and Debra L. Paxson to Gerald E. Collins and Nanette M. Collins, Hedrick Lane, North Kingsville, 1.1 acres, $355,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}A Kids Only Early Learning Center Inc. to 140 E. Erie St. Holding LLC, Erie Street, Jefferson, .24 acre, $260,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage of Ohio to Keith S. Warren and Dawn R. Warren, 34 Park View Road, Conneaut, .37 acre, $207,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark McClendon and Caroline E. McClendon to James J. Fleck, 1288 Lake Road, Conneaut, 1.8 acres, $350,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mary Jane Thompson to Stephanie Thompson, Creek Road, Conneaut, 63.9 acres, $38,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Lindsey Hook to Linda J. Berrier, 3107 Myers Road, Geneva Township, $16,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shawn A. Williams and Randi M. Williams to Charles E. Stevens III, Route 307, Jefferson Township, 1.4 acres, $145,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Calvin L. Brown and Mary L. Brown to Adam J. Hunt and Rebekah J. Hunt, Route 307 Jefferson Township, 38.5 acres, $380,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cynthia Marie Lawrence to Brett A. Lowe, 5375 Savannah Drive, Saybrook Township, .39 acre, $225,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Borris Bardzilauskas and Dale Bardzilauskas to Daniel Beal and Kimber Beal, 116 Buccaneer Court, Andover Township, .07 acre, $4,400{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Claudette Fritinger and Claudette Fritinger (trustees) to Lester J. Shrock and Barbara K. Shrock, South Windsor Road, Windsor Township, 118 acres, $1 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Josie E. Shetler and Laura U. Shetler to William E. Shetler and Maryann R. Shetler, 5655 Marvin Road, Andover Township, 14.7 acres, $47,376{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}James P. Paulchel and Bambi L. Paulchel to Country Club Center III Ltd., Harbor Avenue, Ashtabula, .27 acre, $13,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas A./ Emerine to Co Mish LLC, 4078 Route 45, Rome Township, 75.5 acres, $219,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tower Hospitality Inc. to Geneva Grill Owner LLC, 1752 Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 2.7 acres, $1.16 million{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Roger Dean to 807 Ohio LLC, 807 Ohio Ave., Saybrook Township, .19 acre, $46,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Donald A. Joles to Robert L. Stutz Jr., 422 Conneaut Terrace, Morgan Township, .26 acre, $121,601{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jeffrey J. Spencer to Julia L. Snyder and Samuel R. Snyder Jr., 249 Harbor St., Conneaut, .13 acre, $115,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Arthur L. Coon, Adam Hauser, Mariah Carna, 3821 Babcock Road, Wayne Township, 7.5 acres, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Randy D. Ice and Dori R. Ice to Gilbert Anthony and Patricia K. Anthony, Conneaut, .46 acre, $120,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Timothy M. Pocatko, Jullian M. Nazor, Caroline M. Welker, 3301 Blair Ave., Ashtabula Township, .25 acre, $155,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bernard J. Roskovics to Superior Real Estate Group LLC, 1145 16{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .19 acre, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Corrine Horton to David M. Long, 5140 Summer Ave., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $85,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel K. Sullivan Jr. and Nancy K. Sullivan to Melissa M. Davis, 616 Mill St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $99,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Charles A. Urbaniak to Charlene Harris, Impala Street, Andover Township, .07 acre, $11,600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Rachel Marie Johnson to Paul L. Carpenter and Lori J. Carpenter, 31 Wall St., Jefferson, .49 acre, $40,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bridge Street LLC to FL Real Estate II Ltd., Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $52,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michelle L. Dunaway, Marsha A. Starkey, Jerry Cruikshank, 1923 Route 307, Lenox Township, 11.8 acres, $200,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jorge Alvarado to Michael Hall, 476 Fourth St., Geneva, .17 acre, $51,750{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brighter Opportunities LLC (trustee), West Avenue Home Revitalization Land Tr, Juan Velasquez-Urias, 4601 West Ave., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $23,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathryn L. Reynolds (executrix), Estate of Howard L. Hall, Cinnamon Woods Inc., Hall Road, Richmond Township, 183.4 acres, $513,604{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas J. Osterberg, Jack E. Osterberg, Betty J. Osterberg, 103 Edgewood Drive, Conneaut, .69 acre, $165,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Paul Troyer to Joe E. Miller and Esther W. Miller, Gane Road, Wayne Township, 17.6 acres, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}County Seat Properties Ltd. To Cap City Real Estate LLC, Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .09 acre, $207,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Neal Amoreaux to Michael A. Hand and Jennifer M. Hand, State Line Road, Monroe Township, 22.7 acres, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jared E. Nagy to Vera M. Kitchen, 1158 Griggs Road, Jefferson Township, 1.1 acres, $132,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy M. Smith, Holly M. Armstrong, Christopher Petri, 610 Sherman St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $75,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michelle Petersen to Michael McCulloch and Kathleen McCulloch, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, .06 acre, $45,600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Raymond E. Canale and Patricia C. Canale to M@E@A LLC, 232 Burroughs Court, Ashtabula, .03 acre, $15,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Steven Ingle Enterprise to Robert James Day and Pennie Lea Day, 6111 Hyde Road, Hartsgrove Township, 30.1 acres, $432,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Terry L. Soltis, Cody Lee Hunt, Lee John Hunt, 6021 Bushnell Road, Monroe Township, 5.7 acres, $189,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy J. Steele to Nancy L. Knestrick and Richard L. Knestrick, 194 Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, .06 acre, $20,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Taylor Apartments LLC to Brett Duane Brown, Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, .22 acre, $242,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Beverly J. Ellingson to Autumn Dalrymple, Conneaut, $600{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Herkel Holdings LLC, Brandon G. Hayes, Lisa Stoneman, 777 Cugel Farm Lane, Geneva, .24 acre, $195,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Larry K. Carlson to Brett M. Powers and Jessica A. Powers, 349 Kathleen Drive, Jefferson, .48 acre, $215,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Marie M. Sirrine Trust to Thompson Bros Farms II LLC, Rome Rock Creek Road, Rome Township, 11.7 acres, $64,568{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}1439 Bridge Street LLC to Manvid Investments LLC, Bridge Street, Ashtabula, .10 acre, $52,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Brobst Rentals LLC to Victoria Watts, 1508 46{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .14 acre, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Angel L. Carr, Danasta L. Evans, Angel L. Carr, 5465 North Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, .61 acre, $42,700{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Teddy M. Litwiler and Kathy A. Litwiler to 32 Public Square LLC, 32 Public Square, Andover, .19 acre, $175,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Johanna Roosa, Clark Tonya, Jesse Andrew Lardi, Conneaut, .40 acre, $85,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christina Walters and Tim Walters et al to Christina Walters and Richard Forkins et al, 1431 Old Kyle Road, Dorset Township, 7.8 acres, $8,370{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}KB Two Inc. to Molded Fiber Glass Companies, 29{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}Street, Ashtabula, 8.3 acres, $96,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ronald J. Burba to River View Apartments LLC, 362 Main St., Geneva, .12 acre, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Normandy Village II Ltd. to Patricia Louise Richards, 147 Cromwell Ave., Geneva, $42,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Laura Koryta and Kenneth D. Koryta to David P. Finney and Ruth A. Finney, 4904 Yale Drive (.08 acre) and Pitt Drive (.07 acre), Geneva-on-the-Lake, $50,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cheryl A. Fernandez Life Estate and Michelle A. Reith (remainderman) to Keith Dillworth Jr. and Breanna M. Dillworth, 4991 Route 45, Rome Township, 2.4 acres, $235,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mychaelane Anderson to Alaina R. Haidon, 3005 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 1.2 acres, $154,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michele M. Soet to Paul J. Laurello and Paul J. Laurello Revocable Trust, 4406 South Ridge Road, Saybrook Township, 4.4 acres, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tyler B. Kowatch to Steven M. Byler and Susie M. Byler, Route 534, Trumbull Township, 17.7 acres, $35,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Philip C. Heffelfinger and Marlene R. Heffelfinger to John M. Carter and Rita K. Carter, 528 Joann Drive, 1.1 acres, $359,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}First Congregational UCC to John J. Werner, 137 Market St., Jefferson, .25 acre, $70,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Windsor Road Land LLC, Jake S. Byler, Jacob J. Byler, 2210 Sodam Road, Wayne Township, 70.1 acres, $200,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Richard S. Selva to William H. O’Ryan and Wanda A. O’Ryan, Wren Circle, Morgan Township, .28 acre, $5,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph C. Perone to Calvin L. Brown and Mary L. Brown, 143 Main St., Andover, 1 acre, $40,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark A. Rex and Kathy R. Rex to Superior Real Estate Group Ltd., Minnesota Avenue and 1309 Harmon Road, Ashtabula, .16 acre, $65,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michael Balascio to Jason L. Green and Tonya L. Green, 4936 Route 193, Sheffield Township, 3 acres, $392,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bradley S. Burroughs to Stephanie Stancliff and Roger Stancliff, 1261 Garrison Road, Ashtabula Township, 8.2 acres, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Gloria Piscura, Charles R. Miller, Jill E. Hale, 3488 Austinburg Road, Plymouth Township, 7.1 acres, $175,529{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dale R. Hof, Bruce N. Hof, Bruce N. Hof, Bayview Drive, Williamsfield Township, .17 acre, $250{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{ul class=”ul1”}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Ray-Albert Tagle Noscal, Jayson-Robert Tagle Noscal, Eshaan Properties LLC, Conneaut, 8.6 acres, $78,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hgle Real Co LLC to John M. Massolini and Kimberly J. Massolini, 4360 Hearthside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $169,900{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Pennymac Laon Services LLC to Alecia Dragon, 1970 Broadway, Harpersfield Township, .99 acre, $95,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jill A. Fox, Jody Scott, Anita Strock, 151 Maple St., Orwell, .62 acre, $102,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum Inc. to Kenneth H. Roberts and Tina C. Roberts, 1408 Walnut Blvd., Ashtabula, .09 acre, $30,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dana W. Harju and Kimberly L. Harju to Jonathan B. Stone and Brett W. Stone, 2220 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 24.9 acres, $346,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Frank J. Wojtowicz, Jeffery S. Watson (trustee), Azaza Holdings Title Holding Trust, 597 Madison St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $16,773{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Well Dr LLC to Jeffrey L. Clayton and Amy A. Clayton, Clay Road, Denmark Township, 239 acres, $520,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Iveta Askin, James R. Blomquist, Kim M. Vlach, 1336 Tioga Court, Andover Township, .09 acre, $7,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen G. Dunham to Stacie L. Lantz, Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula Township, .04 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}5G Andover LLC to Ohio Postal Holdings LLC, 255 Main St., Andover, .60 acre, $240,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kaico Properties to Lyndon Investment LLC, 1934 31{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}st{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula Township, $20,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen G. Dunham to Stacie L. Lantz, 6230 Hiram Ave., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $45,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jesse L. Hipps and Melody L. Hipps to Levi Roesch and Kristina Roesch, 366 Amboy Road, Conneaut, 1 acre, $60,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kathleen D. Donchess and James M. Donchess to Michael Spuzzillo and Briana Spuzzillo (trustees) et al, 6209 Oakwood Beach Drive, Saybrook Township, .33 acre, $575,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Costa Verde Management LLC to Kris Hamrick, 1705 28{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula Township, $7,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}John A. Byler to Joseph Timonere, 3544 E. Union Road, Lenox Township, 1 acre, $183,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Paul J. Wheeler to Russell Taylor Jr. and Carrie Taylor, 573 Gore Road, Conneaut, .55 acre, $101,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Cynthia M. Dennison and Paul D. Dennison to Stokley and Vondrak Properties LLC, 430 Broadway, Geneva, .38 acre, $260,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph L. Weaver and Danny L. Weaver et al to Joseph L. Weaver and Danny L. Weaver et al, 7636 Center Road, Saybrook Township, 295.8 acres, $112,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}William J. Wapinsky to William L. McIntire and Michelle McIntire, Norris Street, Andover Township, .08 acre, $5,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel W. Miller and Susan R. Miller to Nathaniel N. Miller and Rebecca J. Miller, 8645 Route 46, Colebrook Township, 5 acres, $140,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Patricia A. Garcar to Kevin Snyder and Cristie A. Snyder, 5635 Lake Road, Geneva-on-the-Lake, $159,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Steven Pearce and Sarah Pearce to Marie Rossette, 729 Eastlawn St., Geneva, .16 acre, $140,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shawn M. Price, Eli R. Schmucker, Noah J. Schmucker, 7021 Morningview St., Williamsfield Township, .61, $125,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Eddie W. Sanders Jr. and Rebecca Sanders to Mose J. Miller and Verna M. Miller, 3866 Route 6, Cherry Valley Township, 1.7 acres, $120,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kenneth A. Kahr and Denise S. Kahr to Robert Harlan Smith and Mary Roxie Smith, 585 Sherman St., Geneva, .46 acre, $124,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Michael C. Porcello and Christina E. Porcello to Donald A. Grzybowski and Teresa F. Grzybowski, 528 Fourth St., Geneva, .19 acre, $150,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Christopher B. Gill to Steve Pribula, 4917 Thomas Blvd., Geneva-on-the-Lake, .04 acre, $180,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David W. Bray to Peter Perkins, Concord Court, Roaming Shores, .34 acre, $3,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark W. Christy and Beverly A. Christy to Sheila Madden, 1817 14{/span}{span class=”s3”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s2”}St., Ashtabula, .15 acre, $86,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Tina Farhat to Bahar Shelok, 4064 Center St., North Kingsville, 1 acre, $44,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Jeffery S. Watson (trustee), Azaza Holdings Title Holding Trust, Southwind Property Solutions LLC, 597 Madison St., Conneaut, .22 acre, $8,300{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Denise R. Smothers to Gineen Spring, 308 Amboy Road, Conneaut, 4.8 acres, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Shaun A. Gonzalez to Jeffery Michael Hess and Erika Maria Hess, 2909 Columbus Ave., Ashtabula Township, .50 acre, $148,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Mark Debevc and Kathleen S. Debevc to Alicia A. Morgan and Mark C. Rood, Satin Street, Jefferson, .62 acre, $110,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Raymond R. Webker and Kristen M. Webker to Charles A. Richards and Carol L. Wros Richards, 64 Dogwood Drive, Andover Township, $107,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Kristina L. Johnson to Scott M. Carpenter, 410 Carl St., Conneaut, .34 acre, $150,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Francis Dickinson, Kelly Dickinson, Frederick E. Dickinson, 925 Camplands Blvd., Andover Township, .11 acre, $46,300{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Joseph G. Schor to Tiffany A. Braden and Shawn R. Braden, 218 Liberty St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $100,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}William D. Pope Jr. to John J. Montagano, 5055 State Line Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $60,200{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Dorothy Wizner to Michelle Peterson, 852 Barth Ave., Andover Township, $10,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}David L. Hawn (trustee) and Hawn Revocable Trust 6/24/13 to Megan Pyle and Michael Pyle Jr., 524 Madison St., Conneaut, .19 acre, $38,500{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Thomas W. Schmidt to Huntington National Bank, 377 Old Main Road, Conneaut, .82 acre, $73,800{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Judith G. Parker, Kenneth L. Severino, Debra J. Frohnaple-Severino, 5244 Century Bay Ave., Saybrook Township, .41 acre, $252,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Bradley S. Crandall, Brendon Firster, Brittany Diane Marie Motylinski, Hines Road, Sheffield Township, 10.2 acres, $230,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}R&E Growth Properties Ltd. to Amayah Investors LLC, Main Street, Conneaut, .15 acre, $11,100{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Hgle Real Co LLC to Jonathan C. Cantwell and Kimberleigh J. Cantwell, Parkside Drive, Geneva-on-the-Lake, .21 acre, $210,000{/span}{/li}{li class=”li1”}{span class=”s2”}Daniel J. Sheldon and Andrea S. Sheldon to Shaun A. Gonzalez, 7846 Depot Road, Saybrook Township, .49 acre, $120,000{/span}{/li}{/ul}{/li}{/ul}{/li}{/ul}

