EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Raymond M Henton, of 618 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Henton is accused of acquiring, having, carrying or using a firearm or dangerous ordinance on April 1, after previously being convicted of a felony.
• Joshua David Todd, of 521 Thayer Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
Todd is accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on April 8, after previously being convicted of a similar offense.
• Kevin Jacob Watson, of 1519 East 27th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Watson is accused of of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on April 6.
• Brent Joseph Loveland, of 791 East 14th Street, Ashtabula, and Jadonte D Holley, of 5532 Main Avenue, were indicted on one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of attempting to cause the death of another person and causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person by means of a handgun on April 3.
• Kayla dawn Fenton, of 2900 C Court, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Fenton is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 17, 2020.
• Jeffra Lynn Carpenter, of 3603 Knowlton Road, Rock Creek, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Carpenter is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on April 27.
• Shaun M Keen, of 1507 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Keen is accused of possessing .49 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 25.
• Balbino Mendez Roman, of 4546 North Ridge Road East, Lot 27, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony, one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Roman is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, preparing to distribute or distributing 115.73 grams of cocaine, knowingly transporting or having a loaded firearm accessible to the driver in a vehicle and obstructing or delaying a public official’s authorized acts on Oct. 2, 2021.
• David Dubois, of 205 Ray Street, Newcomerstown, was indicted on six counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of dissemenating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.
Debois is accused of having sex with a minor between Oct. 16, 2018 and Oct. 15, 2019, and allowing a minor to view a live performance harmful to juveniles.
• Matthias L. Hodgkinson Jr., of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Apartment 27, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Hodgkinson is accused of possessing .2 grams of methamphetamine on June 21.
• Luis Alexander Cruz, of 1112 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of obstructing justice, third-degree felonies.
Cruz is accused of destroying or concealing physical evidence of a crime, or inducing someone to withhold testimony or information on April 3.
• Clayton Joseph Dodge was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Dodge is accused of possessing 1.11 grams of fentanyl on Feb. 3.
• Vaughn Andrew Snook Johnston, of 10708 Crestwood Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Johnston is accused of possessing between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana on Sept. 1, 2020.
• Rachel Cole, of 445 West Beech Street, Apartment E1, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony, one count of domestic violence and one count of assault, first-degree misdemeanors, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Cole is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure, causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member, causing or attempting to cause harm to another person, and causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm to a person’s vehicle on April 29.
