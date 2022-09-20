• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 2033 South Ridge Road East, Apartment 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs,second-degree felonies.
Mongenel is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 21.58 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 21.58 grams of methamphetamine on March 30.
• William Joe Stockwell, of 1 Laverne Lane, Chardon, was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a third-degree felony.
Stockwell is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them in Windsor Township on July 4.
• Kala Marie Corey, of 702 West 35th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Corey is accused of possessing methamphetamine and a scale, magnetic case and a baggy on June 30.
