EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Kevin Lee Lupold, of 5469 Burnett Road, Leavittsburg, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Lupold is accused of failing to notify the sheriff of an address-change as required on Dec. 22, 2021.
• Jami Lynn Sloan, of 815 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Sloan is accused of possessing .1 grams of isotonitazene and .44 grams of amphetamine on Aug. 4, 2021.
• Hadjie Lazu-Rivera, of 815 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Lazu-Rivera is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on June 25, 2021, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Luke Johnson, of 55 East Ashtabula Street, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Johnson is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on March 23, after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.
• Thomas John Wortman, of 2358 West Center Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Wortman is accused of causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a person with a golf club on March 2.
• Lester Johnson, of 1111 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Johnson is accused of possessing $2714 with purpose to use it criminally on Sept. 1, 2021.
• Kaylo Dawn Fenton, of 2900 C Court, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
Fenton is accused of carrying a concealed firearm on Dec. 13, 2020.
• Derek James Yuhasz, of 8505 Route 46, Orwell, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, one count of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Yuhasz is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person while operating or participating in the operation of a side-by-side ATV and operating a vehicle while under the influence with a minor in the vehicle on March 20, 2021.
• Ty’Shawn Samuel Kimbro, of 4952 East 90th Street, Garfield Heights, was indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Kimbro is accused of carrying a concealed firearm and having a loaded firearm accessible to the operator or passenger of a motor vehicle on Feb. 22.
• Robin Skaggs, of 338 Madison Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Skaggs is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household manner after previously pleading guilty or being convicted of domestic violence and causing or making the victim believe Skaggs would cause them serious physical harm on April 11.
• Richard Andrew Prinkey, of 2870 Netcher Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Prinkey is accused of possessing 1.32 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 23, 2021.
• Isreal Isaiah Garnett, of 1928 Lambros Lane, Apartment D9, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Garnett is accused of carrying a concealed firearm and having a loaded firearm accessible to the operator or passenger of a motor vehicle on Feb. 22.
• Adam Elliott Jamison, of 4017 Lake Road, Lot 11, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Jamison is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person on April 24.
