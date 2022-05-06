EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Nicholas Michael Zappitelli was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Zappitelli is accused of causing the death of another person, administer of furnishing another person with fentanyl, and possessing a fentanyl-related compound on Jan. 24, 2021.
• Ricky Gordon Snyder, of 215 Pearl Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Snyder is accused of possessing .18 grams of methamphetamine on March 30.
In another case, Snyder was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Snyder is accused receiving a stolen pickup truck on Jan. 31.
• Brian Lee Potts Jr., of 325 West 48th Street, Apartment 607, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Potts is accused of possessing .62 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Sept. 13, 2021.
• Alvin Dwayne Lewis Jr., of 518 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Lewis is accused of altering, destroying, concealing, or removing any record, document or thing with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence and possessing dangerous ordinance after being previously convicted of a felony on Feb. 12.
• Eric Ray Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third=degree felony and one fourth-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Osborne is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 32 tablets of Oxycodone, .46 grams of methamphetamine, and a fentanyl-related compound on Sept. 13, 2020.
• Marcus Watson, of 508 West 41st Street, upstairs, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Watson is accused of selling or offering to sell 27.86 grams of methamphetamine, possessing 10.49 grams of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony in May and June, 2021.
• Shelley Elizabeth Cannady was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and and three counts of endangering children, third-degree felonies.
Cannady is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a person, and torturing or cruelly abusing, administering corporal punishment in a cruel manner for a prolonged period in 2020.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Turner is accused of possessing 1.17 grams of methamphetamine on July 15, 2021.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Turner is accused of possessing .52 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2021.
• Carlos Gary DeJesus, of 4237 Main Avenue, Apartment 4, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony.
DeJesus is accused of engagin in sexual conduct with a minor whose ability to appraise the nature or control their conduct was substantially impaired between March 1 and May 31, 2020.
• Keith Michael Tackett, of 3830 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Tackett is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft on July 17, 2018.
In another case, Tackett was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Tackett is accused of breaking into an unoccupied structure to commit theft on Nov. 24, 2020.
• Jerel Deshawn Milton, of 3825 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and two count of trafficking in heroin, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Milton is accused of selling or offering to sell .42 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Aug. 10, 2020, selling or attempting to sell .42 grams of heroin and fentanyl on Aug. 17, 2020, possessing 4.84 grams of cocaine and 2.66 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and 2.6 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 20, 2020, and possessing a handgun after previously being convicted of a felony.
In another case, Milton was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Milton is accused of causing the death of another person, providing a person with heroin, and selling or offering to sell .52 grams of fentanyl on June 25 and 26, 2020.
• Javaun Anthony Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Whitted is accused of causing the death of a person, providing another person with fentanyl and selling or offering to sell a fentanyl-related compound on June 4, 2020.
• Joshua Amos Miller, of 2580 Good Road, Orrville, was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Miller is accused of causing physical harm to property and stealing a catalytic converter on March 23, 2021.
In another case, Miller was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Miller is accused of trespassing in an unoccupied structure to commit theft and stealing a vehicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
• John Henry Radwancky, of 7435 Glenwood Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of extortion, a third-degree felony, one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted grand theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Radwancky is accused of threatening to commit theft to obtain a valuable thing or benefit, using a computer, cable, or telecommunication property to obtain property, money, or services by false or fraudulent pretenses, and attempting to deprive an entity of network access, between Oct. 6, 2019 and May 7, 2020.
• Lisa Rose Miller was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Miller is accused of failing to provide notice of change of address as required on Jan. 23.
• Eric Angra, of 4058 Wingate Court, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Angra is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing a fentanyl-related compound and .22 grams of methamphetamine and possessing baggies and shipping boxes on Sept. 4, 2019.
• Rhamaud Hull, of 3440 Homewood Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Hull is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound and selling or offering to sell Oxycodone on Dec. 29, 2020, and possessing cocaine and baggies, cash and digital scales on Jan. 22, 2021.
• Scott David Singer, of 7980 Wilson Mills Road, Chesterland, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Singer is accused of 1.7096 grams of cocaine on June 26, 2021.
• Misty Lynne Snyder, of 1221 Tivision Place, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Snyder is accused of possessing .42 grams of methamphetamine on March 30, 2021.
