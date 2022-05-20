EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• Hunter Stecklein, of 3515 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Stecklein is accused of possessing 7.08 grams of methamphetamine on March 19, 2021.
In another case, Stecklein was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Stecklein is accused of possessing 3.82 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale and plastic bags on June 20, 2020.
• James Leonard Kirk, of 1507 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, and one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Kirk is accused of violating the terms of a protection order or consent agreement and trespassing in a permanent or temporary habitation when any person is likely to be present on March 26.
• Joseph J. Stern, of 1009 Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls, was indicted on three counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Stern is accused of raping a minor between July 27, 2015 and Jan. 1, 2016.
• Douglas Robert Hare, of 1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
Hare is accused of permitting property to be used for trafficking in drugs on Aug. 11, 2021.
• Jonathan Michael Hayes, of 2453 Hines Road, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Hayes is accused of possessing drugs, digital scales, cell phones, baggies and hypodermic needles on Aug. 11, 2021.
• Edward Eugene Thomas, of 2453 Hines Road, Kingsville, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Thomas is accused of failing to provide notice of a change of address as required between March 1, 2021 and Feb. 13, 2022.
• Robert William Tabor, of 7038 Graham Road, Pierpont, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony.
Tabor is accused of causing serious physical harm to a person while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle on Dec. 25, 2021.
• Steven Harold Coy III, of 285 1/2 Main Street, Number 5, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Coy is accused of failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address as required on Feb. 10.
• Cody Lee Karsikas, of 4908 Lake Road East, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.
Karsikas is accused of possessing 3.16 grams of methamphetamine and 1.86 grams of heroin and carfentanil on Sept. 13, 2019.
• Nichole Tiffany Phillipp, of 1258 Michigan Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Phillipp is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 5.13 grams of methamphetamine, possessing 5.13 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a fentanyl-related compound on June 20, 2020.
• Alexis Skye Bukovinski, of 5846 Weaver Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bukovinski is accused of possessing .36 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2021.
• Kaitlin Jewel Middleton, of 4419 Erie Ridge Avenue, Number 11, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Middleton is accused of possessing 2.83 grams of methamphetamine on July 20, 2021.
