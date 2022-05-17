• Efrain Junior Garcia, of 3209 Central Avenue, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Garcia is accused of possessing a firearm while a fugitive from justice, transporting a loaded firearm that was available to a passenger or driver, and possessing drugs on July 2, 2021.
• Antwan Kajarre Jackson, of 1495 Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, was indicted on one count of failure to register, a first-degree felony.
Jackson is accused of failing to register as required between Sept. 30, 2021 and Feb. 13, 2022.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 1982 Route 45, Austinburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Singleton is accused of possessing 19.04 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 30, 2021.
• Orlando Lamar Bradley, of 528 West 40th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bradley is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a person with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm upon or over a public road or highway on Feb. 22.
In another case, Bradley was charged with one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bradley is accused of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child while a parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control or in loco parentis of that child on Feb. 23.
• Nicholas James Bokan, of 179 River Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bokan is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on March 10 after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.
• Tania Marie Wyble, of 5156 Root Road, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Wyble is accused of possessing .1 grams of methamphetamine on June 26, 2021.
• Bryan Glenn Herd, of 1704 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Herd is accused of possessing a fentanyl-related compound and digital scales on Aug. 23, 2021.
• Roger Allen Madison, of 701 East 157th Street, Cleveland, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.
Madison is accused of trespassing in an occupied structure or in a separately occupied portion of an occupied structure when another person was present to commit a crime on March 14.
• Jose Antonio Rivera, of 5532 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Rivera is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 3, 2021, after previously being convicted of two counts of domestic violence.
• Alesha Mae Baker, of 97 Hiler Street, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
Baker is accused of hindering the discovery, apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment of another for a crime or assisting another to benefit from the commission of a crime on March 18.
• Rhamaud Hull, of 3440 Homewood Drive, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one count of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine and possession of criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Hull is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound, selling or offering to sell Oxycodone, on Dec. 29, 2020, and instituting, altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing, with purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence, and possessing cocaine, and baggies, cash and digital scales on Jan. 22, 2021.
