EDITOR’S NOTE: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
• William Jay Lambert, of 2852 Peterson Road, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies.
Lambert is accused of fleeing from police after being ordered to stop his vehicle and altering, destroying, concealing or removing any record, document or thing to impair its value or availability as evidence on Dec. 25, 2021.
• Deondre Markel Boles, of 4230 Valleyview Boulevard, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony, one count of possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Boles is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing between five and 20 kilograms of marijuana, possessing between five and 20 kilograms of marijuana, and possessing cash, a scale, and a cell phone on Sept. 9, 2021.
• Susan Lee Finchio, of 5515 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Finchio is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person on May 2, 2021.
• Jasen A Beutler, of 2841 Brown Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Beutler is accused of possessing a firearm or dangerous ordinance while a fugitive from justice on Dec. 19, 2021.
• Lyn Marie Finchio, of 1029 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Finchio is accused of causing serious physical harm to another person on May 2, 2021.
• David Charles Good II, of 1129 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of abduction, a third-degree felony, one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Good is accused of removing a person from where they were found without privilege to do so, interrupting or impairing a cell phone being used for public services or emergency communications and causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member.
• Mariano Antonio Cruz was indicted on one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
Cruz is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to an employee of the department of rehabilitation and correction.
• Mary Ann Prim, of 1394 East 263rd Street, Euclid, and Lonniel R Hawthorne, of 1919 East 55th Street, Apartment 901, Cleveland, were indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused of delivering or attempting to deliver weapons, drugs or alcohol to a person in a detention facility, a child confined in a youth services facility, or a person temporarily released from confinement, and possessing a potato gun with criminal purpose on Dec. 19, 2020.
• Desmond Leroy Triplin, of 1923 West 11th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on four counts of trafficking in cocaine, two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Triplin is accused of selling or offering to sell 6.57 grams of cocaine on Nov. 2, 2020, selling or offering to sell 3.4 grams of cocaine on Nov. 5, 2020, selling or offering to sell 3.12 grams of cocaine on Nov. 8, 2020, selling or offering to sell 2.76 grams of cocaine on Dec. 12, 2020, and possessing 1.93 grams of cocaine on Dec. 14, 2020.
• Edmond Michael Birdsong, of 101 Paradice Road, Painesville, was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of theft and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Birdsong is accused of stealing $10,996 of property on May 8, 2021, stealing $3,099 of property on May 7, 2021, and possessing tools with a criminal purpose on May 12, 2021.
• Antonio Defrantz Harris, of 826 Center Street, Number 2, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Harris is accused of selling or offering to sell 6.24 grams of a fentanyl-related compound on May 3, 2021.
• Delshawn M Wells, of 4903 Dwight Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in heroin, fourth-degree felonies.
Wells is accused of selling or offering to sell between one and five grams of heroin on Sept. 19, 2019, and selling or offering to sell less than one gram of heroin on Sept. 25, 2019.
• Michael Keith Smith, of 7152 North Wiswell Road, Windsor, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Smith is accused of possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony, and possessing .83 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 25, 2020.
• Arthur John Kifer, of 450 Garfield Street, Unit B, Geneva, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Kifer is accused of possessing .13 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 21, 2020.
• Erich Dietrich, of 2000 Dewey Road, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Dietrich is accused of possessing 4.13 grams of methamphetamine on July 3, 2021.
