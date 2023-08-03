JEFFERSON — Preparing for the Ashtabula is a family affair for the Otero family.
Siblings Colt, 11, and Finn, 9, work alongside each other, each participating in archery and sewing with the Chris Clover 4-H Club.
“I enjoy all the fun projects,” Colt said. “I will be competing at the Ohio State Fair representing Ashtabula County for the third year in a row.”
This year, Colt sewed what will become a family heirloom — a baptismal gown.
“My aunt and uncle have a new baby who will be baptized, so I offered to make the baptismal gown for my Sew for Others project,” he said. “I like how it turned out.”
His younger brother, Finn, sewed a pair of shorts.
“I like camo so I chose to make shorts out of camouflage material for my Sew Fun Project,” he said.
“I am happy with the results and was chosen as a delegate to the Ohio State Fair to represent Ashtabula County.”
While both boys participated in archery as an additional 4-H project, they enjoy other sports, as well.
“I participate in many sports but my favorite is pole vaulting,” Colt said. “I enjoy outdoor activities especially fishing, model making, studying aviation and alter serving at my church.”
Finn plays many sports but his favorite is ninja warrior.
“I love adventuring outside with my brother and cousins,” he said. “My other interests include alter serving at my church, swimming, beekeeping with my mom, reading and learning survival skills.”
Colt said they have fun going on adventures together.
“We look forward to learning more skills with future 4-H projects,” he said.
Come fair time, Colt looks forward to the Demolition Derby, while Finn said his favorite part of the fair is the food.
Look for the boys’ projects displayed with the Chris Clover 4-H Club in the Commercial Building on the east side of the fairgrounds.
The fair runs Aug. 8-13 at the fairgrounds in Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.