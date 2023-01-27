carnival.jpg

Children enjoy watching Jungle Terry at the Ashtabula County District Library’s 2022 Winter Carnival. The carnival returns Feb. 20 to Ashtabula and Geneva libraries.

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library has just what you need to beat the winter doldrums.

A Winter Carnival will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries.

Patrons of all ages are invited to enjoy the ACDL Winter Carnival this Presidents Day with Jungle Terry and Friends, crafts and learn about the history of carnivals all over the world.

Local food trucks will be parked outside the library so patrons can purchase and enjoy treats.

Here’s Ashtabula Public Library schedule of events:

Food Trucks will be in the parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ashtabula Schedule

10:30 a.m. — Venetian Mask Craft

Noon — Readers’ Advisory ‘Fortune Telling’

1:30 p.m. — Jungle Terry

3 p.m. — Exploding Bags Craft

3:30 p.m. — ‘Carnival Around the World’ for Teens and Adults

4:30 p.m. — Cupcake Walk

5:30 p.m. — Movie & Craft

Food trucks will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Geneva schedule

10:30 a.m. — Jungle Terry

Noon — Carnival Storytime with Miss Tina

1:30 p.m. — Venetian Mask Craft

3:30 p.m. — ‘Carnival Around the World’ for Teens & Adults

4:30 p.m.— Cupcake Walk

5:00 p.m. — Movie & Craft

Food trucks will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

