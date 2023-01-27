ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library has just what you need to beat the winter doldrums.
A Winter Carnival will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries.
Patrons of all ages are invited to enjoy the ACDL Winter Carnival this Presidents Day with Jungle Terry and Friends, crafts and learn about the history of carnivals all over the world.
Local food trucks will be parked outside the library so patrons can purchase and enjoy treats.
Here’s Ashtabula Public Library schedule of events:
Winter Carnival in Ashtabula In-Person
Food Trucks will be in the parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Ashtabula Schedule
10:30 a.m. — Venetian Mask Craft
Noon — Readers’ Advisory ‘Fortune Telling’
1:30 p.m. — Jungle Terry
3 p.m. — Exploding Bags Craft
3:30 p.m. — ‘Carnival Around the World’ for Teens and Adults
4:30 p.m. — Cupcake Walk
5:30 p.m. — Movie & Craft
Geneva schedule
10:30 a.m. — Jungle Terry
Noon — Carnival Storytime with Miss Tina
1:30 p.m. — Venetian Mask Craft
3:30 p.m. — ‘Carnival Around the World’ for Teens & Adults
4:30 p.m.— Cupcake Walk
5:00 p.m. — Movie & Craft
