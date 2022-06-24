• Desmond Isaiah Turner was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.
No bond was set.
• Desmond Isaiah Turner, of 5717 Woodman Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal manufacturing of drugs, a second-degree felony, one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Turner was given credit for 33 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Turner pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
No bond was set.
• Zachary P. Kolasinski, of 5905 Route 193, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Kolasinski was given credit for eight days in this case.
• Staci Lynn Johnson, of 2806 Humphrey Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Johnson was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Johnson was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Scott Matthew Hughell, of 1433 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of vandalism, two counts of theft and two counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Hughell was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Hughell pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a fifth-degree fleony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Hughell was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Tyler Boles, of 517 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Boles was given credit for 12 days in jail in this case.
• Bryan Glenn Herd, of 1704 West 4th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Herd was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Matthew Wade Singleton, of 1982 Route 45, Austinburg, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Singleton was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Tania Marie Wyble, of 5156 Root Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,500 personal recognizance, and Wyble was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Billy Othello Martin Jr., of 5680 Anderson Road, Pierpont, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 or 10 percent, and Martin was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Adam Michael Sovel, of 3028 Dickenson Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Ross Lauden Posey, of 1414 Clay Street, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Alesha Mae Baker, of 97 Hiler Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Baker was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Matthew James Scheidel, of 2952 High Street, Rock Creek, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Javaun Anthony Whitted, of 2213 Columbus Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Whitted was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.
• Luke Thomas Demanett, of 993 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent, and Demanett was given credit for 10 days in jail in this case.
• Joseph J. Stern, of 1009 Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance, and Stern was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Orlando Lamar Bradley, of 528 West 40th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash or surety, and Bradley was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
In another case, Bradley was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 cash, surety or property with GPS monitoring, and Bradley was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Donald Joseph Toth, of 2217 Carrington Park, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to one year of community control.
Toth was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• David P. Younker, of 1032 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Younker was given credit for 175 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Younker was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to two counts of domestic violence, third-degree felonies.
• Mark Edward Bates pleaded guilty to one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• David R Ludwick, of 4611 Ayers Road, Andover, pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor and was sentenced to six months in jail and fined $200.
• Robert Scott Zorman, of 123 South Washington Street, Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and fined $5,000 after previously pleading guilty ton one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, third degree felonies.
• Shauna Balliet, of 690 Maple Avenue, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted violating a protection order, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Balliet was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
• Decoda Ray Hawk, of 645 Elk Street, Apartment 1, Franklin Pennsylvania, was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
Hawk was given credit for 129 days in jail in this case.
• Jose Antonio Camacho pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Jaointai Maurice Henton, of 2329 North Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 15 to 18.5 years in jail.
Henton was given credit for 245 days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Jay Ungers pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, second-degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.