• Shauna Balliet, of 690 Maple Avenue, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted violating a protection order, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Balliet was given credit for 25 days in jail in this case.
• Decoda Ray Hawk, of 645 Elk Street, Apartment 1, Franklin Pennsylvania, was sentenced to seven to 10.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
Hawk was given credit for 129 days in jail in this case.
• Jose Antonio Camacho pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Jaointai Maurice Henton, of 2329 North Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 15 to 18.5 years in jail.
Henton was given credit for 245 days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Jay Ungers pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of obstructing official business and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, second-degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail in this case.
• David Charles Good II, 1129 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of abduction, a third-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Good was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Good pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, fifth-degree felonies, and was sentenced to to six months in prison.
Good was given credit for 121 days in jail in this case.
The two sentences will be served consecutively.
• Mariano Antonio Cruz was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Paul Pasqualone Jr., of 4709 Topper Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremy Andrew Lesko, 1554 Black Sea Road, Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and was sentenced to six months of community control.
• Chad R. Hudson, of 878 Coitsville Hubbard Road, Youngstown, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Joshua Dale Gurto was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to two count of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony.
Gurto was given credit for 515 days in jail in this case.
• David Lee Liddington, of 1712 Clay Road, Dorset, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
Liddington was given credit for 91 days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 5186 Old Lake Road, Geneva, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies, and was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.
Wright was given credit for 119 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas Michael Zappitelli was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Zappitelli was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
