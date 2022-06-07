• Patrick Reynolds III, of 4451 West 57th Street, Cleveland, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of LSD, fourth-degree felonies.
Reynolds was given credit for 11 days in jail in this case.
• Linda Chuppa, of 6657 Lake Road, Madison, was sentenced to nine months in jail after previously being found guilty of one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Chuppa was given credit for 31 days in jail.
• James Leonard Kirk, of 1223 West 45th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Kirk was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Roger Allen Madison, of 701 East 157th Street, Celveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Madison was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Nicholas James Bokan, of 179 River Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent with GPS monitoring, and Bokan was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Jose Antonio Rivera, of 5532 South Ridge Road East, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Rivera was given credit for 37 days in jail in this case.
• Hunter Stecklein, of 3515 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Stecklein was given credit for 32 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Stecklein was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Stecklein was given credit for 32 days in jali in this case.
• Joshua Christian Orgel, of 5212 Ridge Road, Cortland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Orgel was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Kelly Ann Poff, of 133 West Main Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Poff was given credit for four days in jail in this case.
• Zackery P Kolasinski, of 5905 Route 193, Kingsville, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.