Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.