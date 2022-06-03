• Raymond Dante Weatherspoon Jr., 600 East 103 Road, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Weatherspoon was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
In another case, Weatherspoon was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Weatherspoon was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Lonniel R. Hawthorne, of 1919 East 55th Street, Apartment 901, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Erich Dietrich, of 2000 Dewey Road, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew Lee Hommes, of 514 State Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison.
Hommes was given credit for 23 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Hommes pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Hommes was given credit for 85 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Hommes pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in prison in this case.
Hommes was given credit for 77 days in jail in this case.
• Giustine Giuseppe Nasca, of 1916 Thistlewood Court, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Nasca was given credit for 46 days in jail in this case.
• Kelly Poff, of 133 West Main Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Poff was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Shaun Michael Keen, of 1221 Tivision Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Keen was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
In another case, Keen was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continue at $10,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Keen was given credit for 60 days in jail in this case.
• Richard James Liddy, of 2664 Stoney Ridge, Madison, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Emmanuel Andera Lucas entered a guilty plea by way of Alford to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 13 months in prison in this case.
• David J Simon, of 639 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay $700 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Lee Rose pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison and ordered to pay $4,075 in restitution.
• Shawn D. Arcaro, of 17 Parkview Drive, Conneaut, was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $4,153.79 after previously pleading guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
Arcaro was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Lloyd Gibbs, of 2451 Sodom Road, Orwell, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
• George Bennie Cuthbertson, of 20446 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid, was sentenced to two years of community control and fined $300 after previously pleading guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Cuthbertson was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Curtis R. Payne, of 5534 Route 167 West, Pierpont, was sentenced to five years of community control, fined $5,000 and ordered to pay 7,409.50 restitution after previously pleading guilty to attempted improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a third-degree felony.
Payne was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
