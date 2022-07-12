• Heather Marie Plumley, of 1229 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,000 personal recognizance, and Plumley was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Samuel William Marshall III was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $250,000 or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Marshall was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
• Dillon James Riddle, of 5841 Route 193, Kingsville, was pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Riddle was given credit for 146 days in jail in this case.
• Aaron M Kifer, 172 West Main Road, Conneaut, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $7,850 in restitution, after previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of forgery, fourth degree felonies.
• Christian Javier Martinez was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Jerry Michael McRoberts, of 1649 East 51st Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of vandalism.
In another case, McRoberts was sentenced to five years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted aggravated arson, a third-degree felony.
McRoberts was given credit for 190 days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 5186 Old Lake Road, Geneva, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
Wright was given credit for 141 days in jail in this case.
• Jacob Edwin Wright, of 6313 Bardmoor Boulevard, Ashtabula was sentenced to one year in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Wright was given credit for 141 days in jail in this case.
• Jasen Arthur Beutler, of 4737 Herner County Line Road, Southington, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
In another case, Beutler pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to five to seven and a half years in prison.
Beutler was given credit for 113 days in jail in this case.
• Niecy M. Waits, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
• Deandre Delvon Crockett, of 614 Bunker Hill Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
• Lawrence Matthew Fiske III was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,907.06 after previously being convicted of one count of misuse of credit cards and one count of theft, third-degree felonies, and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Fiske was given credit for 39 days in jail in this case.
• Heather Lynne Marx, 1710 West 14th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Roger Allen Madison, of 701 East 157th Street, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 12 months in jail in this case.
Madison was given credit for 74 days in jail in this case.
• Avery Stewart Ellis III, of 5429 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control, and was fined $2,500, after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
• James A Kashery, of 4590 Lenox New Lyme Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to three years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Kashery was given credit for 145 days in jail in this case.
• Shawn A. Gates pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Gates was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Sean Earnest Stanaford, of 809 East 16th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Susan Lee Finchio, of 5515 Adams Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Randy Curtis Weir was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Weir was given credit for 43 days in jail in this case.
• Scotty Joe Brown Jr., of 5202 Summer Avenue, Ashtabula,
