• Clayton Joseph Dodge, of 5224 Stark Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Dodge was given credit for 60 days in jail in this case.
• Jason Benjamin Boucher, of 909 Harbor Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously being convicted of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
Boucher was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Travis Lee Hare, of 4837 Cornell Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five to six years in prison after previously being found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Hare was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.
• Larry A Withrow Jr., of 6853 North Clubside Drive, Andover, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to attempted domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Withrow was given credit for 37 days in jail in this case.
• Clayton John Wheeler, of 1629 East 45 Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $3,000 personal recognizance.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.
• Cassady Morgan Kingdom, 9669 Route 45, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Heather Marie Plumley, of 1229 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $2,000 personal recognizance, and Plumley was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Jay Michael Delmonico, of 131 Common Place, Number 42, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of arson registration violation, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $1,000 personal recognizance, and Delmonico was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• David Cline, of 729 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.
• Stephanie Seigworth, of 10030 Silverthorn Road, Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Sean Alan Mongenel, of 3017 West Main Street, Kingsville, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Mongenel was given credit for 38 days in jail in this case.
• Daylevaunte A Wofford, of 5105 Chestnut Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Heather Marie Plumley, of 1229 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $2,000 personal recognizance, and Plumley was given credit for 47 days in jail in this case.
• Samuel William Marshall III was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $250,000 or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring, and Marshall was given credit for 42 days in jail in this case.
