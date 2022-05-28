• Ryan Anthony Gaylord, of 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Gaylord was given credit for 128 days in jail in this case.
• Christina M. Bosland was arriagned and pleaded not guilty to one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.
Bond was modified to $15,000 or 10 percent, and Bosland was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Christopher Ramey, of 518 Benjamin Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to seven months in prison.
Ramey was given credit for 18 days in jail in this case.
• Billy Dayshaun Ward, of 1433 East 4th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd M. Eggleston, of 2323 Mahan Denman Road, Cortland,was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them and one count of OVI refusal with prior, first-degree misdemeanors.
• Ricky Gordon Snyder Jr., of 215 Pearl Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $3,500 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Snyder was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Snyder was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, property, or 10 percent, and Snyder was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
In another case, Snyder was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $3,500 cash, surety, property, or 10 percent, and Snyder was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
• Desmond Leroy Triplin, of 1923 West 11th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of trafficking in cocaine, two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Marcus Watson, of 508 West 41st Street, Upstairs, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Watson was given credit for 14 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Gologram, of 4030 Cleveland Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Gologram was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Jerel Deshawn Milton, of 3825 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Milton was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
In another case, Milton pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in heroin, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance, and Milton was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• William Raymond Klaue, of 4250 Route 307, Number 72, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Klaue was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Eric Ray Osborne, of 621 West 30th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one third-degree felony and one fourth degree felony, and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 cash, surety, property or 10 percent, and Osborne was given credit for 54 days in jail in this case.
• Ricky Gordon Snyder, of 215 Pearl Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash, surety, property, or 10 percent, and Snyder was given credit for 75 days in jail in this case.
• Carlos Gary DeJesus, of 4237 Main Avenue, Apartment 4, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of sexual battery, a second-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and DeJesus was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Octavous A. R. Sanders, of 1747 Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a fourth-degree felony.
• Melvin Allen, of 1488 East 105th Street, Cleveland, was sentenced to 180 days in jail after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jamar Savon Bruner, of 817 Ohio Avenue, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of unauthorized use of an automobile, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Niguel Boone, of 126 15th Street, Conneaut, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Boone was given credit for 20 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Thompson Jr., of 39 Pearl Street, Apartment 4, Painesville, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Thompson was given credit for 133 days in jail in this case.
• Carmen Blankenship, of 221 North Mecca Street, Apartment 3, Cortland, was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Blankenship was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Efrain Junior Garcia, of 3209 Central Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Garcia was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Richad J. Liddy Jr., of 2664 Stoney Ridge, Madison, was sentenced to five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.
Liddy was given credit for 457 days in jail in this case.
• Brian Lee Potts Jr., of 860 Center Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Potts was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Lisa Rose Miller was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Alvin Dwayne Lewis Jr., of 518 West 38th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $5,000 or 10 percent, and Lewis was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Demetreous Richard Shaw, of 4872 North Ridge Road East, Apartment 33, Geneva, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to vandalism and one count of attempted arson, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Lyn Marie Finchio, of 1029 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Finchio was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Keith Michael Tackett, of 3830 North Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Tackett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Deondre Markel Boles, of 4230 Valleyview Boulevard, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony, one count of possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Boles was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Mary Ann Prim, of 1394 East 263rd Street, Euclid, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Antwan Kajarre Jackson, of 1495 Morning Star Drive, Roaming Shores, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to register, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• John Henry Radwancky, of 7435 Glenwood Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of extortion, a third-degree felony, and one count of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property and one count of attempted grand theft, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Raymond Dante Weatherspoon Jr., of 600 East 103rd Street, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
