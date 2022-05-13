• Nicholas Woodward, of 4026 State Road, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to two years of community control.
Woodward was given credit for 29 days in jail in this case.
• Katherine Ashley Oster, of 470 Dorman Road, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
Oster was given credit for 129 days in jail in this case.
• Timothy Jay Ungers was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, one count of obstructing official business and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, second-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.
• Michael James Cottrell, of 488 Williams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Cottrell was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• James Jay Irish, of 306 East Main Road, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance and Irish was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Mya La Loeffel, of 5854 Ogden Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
In another case, Loeffel was indicted and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.
In another case, Loeffel was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Ashley Marie Beseda was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Lindsey Michelle Seals, of 8285 Parker Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• Charles W. McFarland Jr. was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Lorrie Marie Tryon, of 488 Williams Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Tryon was given credit for three days in jail in this case.
• Randy L Fink, of 503 West 58th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Wilma Lee Snyder, of 1119 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Snyder was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Austin Brett Barris, of 455 Jackson Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $25,000 personal recognizance.
• Andrew Thomas Podgorny, of 2048 East Prospect Road, Unit 3, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $5,000 personal recognizance, and Podgorny was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Brian Keith Culberthson, of 444 Marina Drive, Roaming Shores, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, one count of petty theft, a first-degree felony, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering and one count of obstructing official business, second-degree misdemeanors.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance, and Culberthson was given credit for seven days in jail in this case.
• Shane Michael Welton, of 1112 West 37th Street, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Welton was given credit for 41 days in jail in this case.
• Lawrence Arthur Shaffer, of 5210 Nathan Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance.
• Truxton James Mullett, of 185 East Main Street, Apartment 107A, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
Bond was set at $20,000 personal recognizance.
• Paul Michael Higgins, of 1239 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
Bond was set at $15,000 personal recognizance.
• William A. Howard was sentenced to two years of community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Howard was given credit for 154 days in jail in this case.
• Michael Lee Beach, of 10126 Dennison Ashtabula Road, Orwell, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance.
• Jay R. Skaggs, of 1737 East 47th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft of drugs, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.
• Aaron M. Burlingham, of 181 Elliot Avenue, Jefferson, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $10,000 or 10 percent, and Burlingham was given credit for five days in jail in this case.
• Robert Anthony Bisbee, of 614 Broad Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Bond was continued at $7,500 personal recognizance, and Bisbee was given credit for one day in jail in this case.
• Brittany Marie Earle, of 3031 Logan Lane, Unit 30, Rock Creek, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Rhonda M. Lee, of 4713 Fern Avenue, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of permitting drug abuse and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance.
• Robert Neal Bevins, of 5215 Hall Road, Dorset, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies.
Bond was continued at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Bevins was given credit for two days in jail in this case.
• Damien Lujuane Norman, of 5918 Hillcrest Avenue, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Norman was given credit for five days in prison in this case.
• Ashley E. Knightlinger, of 1942 East 39th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and three counts in trafficking in heroin, fifth-degree felonies.
Bond was set at $1,000 personal recognizance.
• Jeremy Thomas Dickson, of 101 Leith Walk, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and one count of inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony.
Bond was continued at $100,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, and Dickson was given credit for 15 days in jail in this case.
