Many Catholics don’t eat meat during Lent as a sacrificial act, so four Ashtabula County parishes provide fish as an alternate protein source.
Our Lady of Peace, Corpus Christi, Sacred Heart and Assumptions parishes each provide fish fry events through Lent to give options for church members, raise money and provide fellowship opportunities.
The fish fry events are scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi in Conneaut and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the other three parishes throughout the county for the next two Fridays.
Each fish fry brings a unique tradition as volunteers cook and deliver the food. Some have a detailed pre-order system for take-out dinners and others emphasize eating at the church hall, but have provided take-out options.
Volunteers are the key, with dozens needed at each church to make the events a reality.
