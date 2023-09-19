ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society is in the midst of rehearsals for the fall 2023 season at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Singers 14 years and older with some choral experience are invited to join the ACCMS Chorale without audition. The group is rehearsing Handel’s Messiah and selected works by Ola Gjeilo.
Barbara Schaab is the newest community member. She’s the county recorder and is active several civic and community groups. She is an important member of a very active board of directors who donate hours of time and dollars in support of choral music for Ashtabula County.
ACCMS will be performing with a combined choir in New York City April 22, 2024. The program highlights the works of Norwegian composer, Ola Gjeilo. Several fundraising opportunities are coming up to support the singers expenses. On Sept.28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Applebees’s will donate a portion of sales to ACCMS. Those wishing to support ACCMS will be asked to show the flyer or code when ordering. There will be raffle baskets available that day at Applebee’s.
On Oct. 8, a fun fall activity with artist Chris Davis will take place from 1-4 p.m. at St Peter’s Episcopal Church. Participants of the Paint and Sip will create a fall pumpkin while enjoying snacks and beverages. A link to Eventbrite is on the ACCMS website, ashcochoralmusicsociety.org. Registration is $30 plus site fees.
Other fundraising opportunities will be coming up to support the NYC trip and to fulfill the mission of the ACCMS. Please check the group’s Facebook and Webpage for updates.
The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society is a non-profit 501 c 3 organization that has been providing singers and audiences with artistic and educational musical experiences since 1989. Paul Shellhammer III is the current Artistic Director. Kathleen Milford Founder and Artistic Director Emerita retired in 2019. ACCMS is committed to offering public access to significant choral works and educational experiences.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is at 4901 Main Ave., Ashtabula.
