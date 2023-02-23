ASHTABULA — The United Way of Ashtabula County will receive $40,320 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
A national board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide chose Ashtabula County as a recipient.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1. Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government that provide food, shelter and supportive services within the intent of the program, 2. Be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3. Have an accounting system, 4. Practice nondiscrimination, 5. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6.
7If they are a private, voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Eligible applicants must also have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN). Agencies applying for these federal funds must have a UEI. The National Board used the DUNS previously, but the DUNS is now obsolete and is not acceptable for entities receiving federal funding. Entities receiving federal funding must have UEIs. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply.
A local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds (and any additional funds available) under Phase 40 to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high- need areas.
Ashtabula County’s Local Board (consisting of required representatives from a church or ministerial association, a government agency, a homelessness advocate, a labor organization, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Community Action, Salvation Army and United Way) will determine how the funds awarded to Ashtabula County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs. Ashtabula County has distributed EFSP funds previously with Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, Catholic Charities of Ashtabula County, Country Neighbor, Homesafe, Salvation Army and Samaritan House, among others.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact the United Way of Ashtabula County office at 440-998-4141 or kristen.kitchen@unitedwayashtabula.org for application information.
The deadline for applications to be submitted is no later than 12:00pm on Friday, March 10, 2023.
