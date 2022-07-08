On Wednesday, June 22, the Ashtabula County Aspire Program held its 46th annual Recognition Program and GED Graduation Ceremony at the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Center (A-Tech). The 2022 graduation also recognized students who graduated in 2020 and 2021 since those ceremonies did not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions.
More than 350 students were recognized for participating in Aspire Programs during the 2019 – 2022 school years including 103 HSE Graduates. Ten graduates attended the ceremony to walk the stage with friends and family in attendance.
Shaelynn Ballard, Aspire Supervisor, welcomed guests to recognize the graduates who have earned their Ohio High School Equivalence (HSE) Diploma. A-Tech board member Dr. Harlan Waid congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to be lifelong learners. Fellow A-Tech board member Dr. Debra Barrickman was also in attendance.
Deborah Boyd-Tressler was the keynote speaker for the ceremony. Ms. Boyd-Tressler worked at Ashtabula County Job & Family Services for over thirty years, was an Aspire Instructor for sixteen years, and is an artist and a community change agent. She congratulated the graduates on completing this milestone and encouraged them to continue to accomplish more milestones in their education and employment endeavors.
Student speaker Kelly Noble explained the challenges of earning her HSE Diploma while working a full-time job and raising children. She encouraged her fellow graduates to never give up on their dreams no matter what obstacles they might face.
2022 Outstanding Adult Students: Amanda Charlton, Kelly Noble, and Kyle Paliska
The ceremony was closed by Nancy Moseley, Aspire Career Navigator. Mrs. Moseley congratulated all graduates and their families and encouraged them to continue on with their post-secondary goals. She provided information for the graduates regarding post-secondary education and employment opportunities.
Ashtabula Aspire, a program operated through A-Tech, provides free High School Equivalency Exam (HSE) preparation, English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL), and basic skills to be successful in post-secondary education, training, and employment classes throughout Ashtabula County. Ashtabula Aspire also provides online learning and hybrid options that can be accessed 24 hours a day. If interested in attending any of the free classes offered by Aspire please contact Jenna Call at 440-576-5599.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.