ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved several resolutions Wednesday in regards to its new transportation facility.
The board discussed the need for additional fencing around the construction site on Station Avenue for added security. The $202,000 proposal from Estherlee Fence Company of North Lima, Ohio was accepted by the board.
The board also authorized a $215,000 agreement with Collins Equipment Corp. of Cleveland for the fuel tank system for the transportation facility project.
According to the agreement, Collins Equipment will furnish and install a 15,000 gallon compartmentalized UL Listed, fire-rated double-wall tank system. They will unload and set the tank on a concrete pad with protective bollards, install two tank fitting packages, and install and startup two pumps and two card reader systems. Additionally, they will secure the state fire marshall installation permit and coordinate inspectors.
A utility easement agreement for the transportation facility also was given the go-ahead by the board.
In other business, the board:
• Approved bus routes for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved revisions to the 80-page, 2023-24 student-parent handbook.
• Approved an agreement with Caitlyn Mosier Photography for sports teams and band photos.
• Approved the Kids for Positive Change programs for the upcoming school year.
• Approved the services agreement between Community Counseling Center of Ashtabula County and the school district the 2023-24 school year.
The board’s next regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Lakeside High School.
