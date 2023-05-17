ASHTABULA — City Council took the first step Monday night in moving the city’s operations to the north end of Main Avenue.
Council approved an ordinance authorizing City Manager Jim Timonere to buy property from Dr. Norman and Nancy Gloekler for $115,000, plus closing costs, in order to relocate the Ashtabula City Health Department offices.
Council also authorized the city manager to sell the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., to Ashtabula County.
Last week, city and county officials announced an agreement with the city of Ashtabula to relocate the county’s Juvenile Court operations to Main Avenue.
The county will pay $1.1 million for the purchase of the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., to house the Juvenile Court, along with the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. The county received $500,000 in grants to help pay for the building.
Timonere said the city has been in negotiations to purchase two buildings on the site of the former Stouffer-Herzog building at Route 20 and Main Avenue.
“The smaller of those buildings will become council chambers,” he said. “We will be able to provide some other services out of that building, if people want to host meetings.”
The city’s administrative offices will be housed in the former insurance center, he said.
The Ashtabula City Health Department will be located across the street, into the building now occupied by Gloekler Chiropractic, he said.
“Dr. Gloekler plans to retire soon,” Timonere said. “I’m excited because it’s located at the entrance to the city.”
Timonere hopes the city will be moved out of the Municipal Building by the end of November.
In other business:
• Council granted the Lift Bridge Community Association permission to host the annual Wine & Walleye Festival on July 21-23 in the Ashtabula Harbor, in conjunction with the city of Ashtabula.
• Council authorized a $10,000 agreement with American Fireworks to provide a fireworks display at the 2023 Wine & Walleye Festival..
• Council passed an ordinance amending the traffic control map and file for the purpose of vacating a portion of East 16th Street.
Council’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 5.
