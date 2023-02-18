JEFFERSON — Voters in the May primary will have several candidates vying for seats on Ashtabula City Council, as well as city manager.
Ashtabula’s city charter made 4 p.m. Thursday the deadline for candidates to file their petitions.
Republican Kevin Grippi is the newest Ashtabula resident to throw his hat into the ring for city manager. Grippi, known for his volunteerism as a Rotarian, as well as leading the campaign to illuminate the Ashtabula Harbor lift Bridge and for his involvement with Little League. His experience includes grant supervisor for city of Mentor and he’s worked as client advisor and project manager at Smolen Engineering for nearly 17 years.
As there are no other Republicans on the ballot for manager, Grippi will go up against either incumbent Jim Timonere or Evangela Moore, both Democrats, in November. Moore and Timonere’s petitions were approved Monday morning.
However, an independent candidate could still come forward to run for city manager, if he or she gets their petition in by Aug. 14. Write-in candidates have until Aug. 28 to file, according to election officials.
Democrat incumbent, John Roskovics, is running for council at large, with hopes of retaining his seat as president of City Council.
His petition also was approved Monday, but since then, Republicans Russ Simeone and Wade Stitt handed in their petitions, with hopes of winning either the position of president or vice president.
In the council-at-large race, the top two vote-getters fill the president and vice president positions.
Democrat incumbent, Kym Foglio, also had her petition for Ward 1 approved on Monday.
For the Ward 2 seat, Democrat Terence Guerriero and Republican Daryn Capitenia presented their petitions this week, according to election officials.
Ward 2 Councilman Calvin Crawford is not seeking re-election.
“I really enjoyed my time on council but I’m missing time with my kids,” he said, noting his children play sports and he doesn’t want to miss a game or let this special time slip away.
Ashtabula City Solicitor, Cecilia Cooper, a Democrat, faces no opposition in the primary.
The Board of Elections is scheduled to meet again at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21, where they will approve petitions and quotes for ballots and transportation.
