ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Choral Music Society has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The performance will take place on April 22, 2024, as part of a combined choir celebrating the work of Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo.
Paul Shellhammer, artistic director of ACCMS, submitted an audition video of the chorus performing Gjeilo’s “Dark and Luminous Night” at its March concert.
After review, the chorus was invited to participate.
With the commitment will come numerous fund-raising events by the Ashtabula County Choral Music Society Board of Directors throughout the coming months to offset travel and lodging costs.
Choir members will travel to New York City ahead of the concert for two rehearsals of the combined choir and orchestra.
Shellhammer said he views the trip “as rich opportunities to learn new choral skills and network with musicians from across the country.”
Shellhammer is a local resident and a former singer with the ACCMS. He has directed choirs at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Conneaut and Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He is an accomplished organist and percussionist, a graduate of Conneaut High School, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Ohio University.
The non-profit Ashtabula County Choral Music Society has been performing significant choral works for more than 30 years while providing singers with educational and musical experiences.
The Choral Society’s season extends from late August to late May.
Visit ashcochoralmusicsociety.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.