WATERFORD, Pa. — Long-time Ashtabula artist Ralph Bacon recently coordinated a 50-foot by 10-foot mural in his hometown.
Bacon has painted murals at an elementary school in Erie, Pa. and Topky Library in Ashtabula. He also painted the the Dragon in the Lakeside High School gymnasium and the Herald in the St. John School gymnasium.
Bacon, a 1976 graduate of Fort LeBeouf High School, said he was approached about the mural project late in 2021. He was asked to present some of his past work and a letter explaining why he felt he was the person to do the job.
He said at the end of January the job was given to him and his team.
"It was the Ashtabula Arts Center team and I was the lead," Bacon said.
Bacon said three other people participated in the project.
After he was approved, the Waterford community sent out a survey asking residents what they would like to see in the mural.
"Once that was in, I was able to look at it [the survey] and see what might be [used]," he said.
After reviewing the many suggestions, Bacon said he was able to categorize them by season. He said an indigenous woman was one of the lead images the community, and Bacon decided to feature her in the mural.
The mural also includes fruit, images of the downtown area and a bald eagle.
Bacon said Greta McClain, who painted the fish mural on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, was helpful in making the Waterford mural a reality.
"She was able to get the techniques we needed," he said.
The next step was getting sketches that were then used to make the mural.
"We were able to have two painting parties [during the middle and latter parts of June]," he said.
Bacon said it was fun to do the project in his hometown. He said his mother has people celebrating the project and the fact that it was coordinated by a hometown artist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.