The Ashtabula Area City Schools are closed today due to excessive illness. Updates will be forthcoming in regards to extra curricular activities or events planned for later today.
Ashtabula Area City Schools closed today for illness
Ashtabula - Mattie Mae Dixon, age 95, passed away, 10/10/2021. Graveside funeral service, Windsor Twp. Cemetery, located on Rt. 534 north of the Rt. 322 intersection on Wednesday, 10/13/2021 at 12:30p.m., visitation 1 hour prior. Condolences painefuneralhome.com.
Suzanne M. Price age 77 died at her home Sunday, October 10, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by the Raisian Family Funeral Home, 581 Harbor Street, Conneaut.
