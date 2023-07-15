A wide variety of art experiences, for young and the young at heart, are available at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
Children have the opportunity to learn about many kinds of art media during art camps hosted at the center throughout the summer. Evenings feature rehearsal of plays at Straw Hat Theater.
The opportunity to dance, paint, act and sing allow people seeking to express themselves artistically in different ways.
The Ashtabula Arts Center partnered with several other groups to create Juneteenth programming that went beyond the actual holiday.
The center sponsored a dance and drum team from Cleveland that also included a workshop for Ashtabula County residents.
Piano and violin lessons are a regular part of the Ashtabula Arts Center experience.
Adults also can try something new with art classes including a pottery class.
