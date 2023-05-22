ASHTABULA — More than 20 volunteer artists gathered Sunday morning to make Main Avenue a little brighter of a place.
For the second time in two years, volunteers grabbed paint brushes and created brightly colored fish and salamanders to highlight the downtown area during the next several months.
Meadow Pontius, 17, of Ashtabula, said she was excited to be a part of a project to brighten up the city. “I have been volunteering at the arts center almost my whole life. It is great to see Main Avenue come back after all these years,” she said.
Councilwoman Jodi Mills, her daughter Amanda Mills and grandson Connor Mills, 2, gathered to paint at the crosswalk closest to the building that houses city offices.
Ashtabula Arts Center Executive Director Meghann Humphrey said the project is a partnership with the city. “The city gave us NOPEC funding to help pay for the paint,” she said.
The first painting took place in 2021 and the fish and salamander stencils were kept to use again, Humphrey said. She said the program did not occur last year, but organizers hope to do the painting annually.
Humphrey said city workers blocked Main Avenue and the artists were painting by 9 a.m. She said they use traffic paint, which has about the same life as the paint used for the different lines on streets.
“We can get this all done in four hours,” she said.
