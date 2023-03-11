Conneaut wrestlers started their special weekend on Thursday afternoon with a parade down Main Street.
Eight area wrestlers made their way to Columbus to compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament with varying degrees of pageantry.
The Conneaut Little Cougars participated in the parade along with Conneaut fire and police vehicles with dozens of people cheering along the street before Mollie Rozalski, Daren Christine and Amari Bowers headed south to Columbus.
Wrestlers from Jefferson (Brogan Fielding and Mason Pawlowski), Edgewood (Zeke Lucas) and Madison (Jamie Harrison and Noah Blough) also made their way to Columbus, leaving a snowy northeastern Ohio and heading to a rainy state capital.
Area wrestlers started on Friday afternoon and continued late into the evening hoping to make their way to the medal stand on Sunday.
