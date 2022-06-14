As the weather warms, activity along Lake Erie increases quickly.
Recreational businesses and parks report increasing traffic as the rain storms slow and temperatures move towards the 80 after a chilly couple of months.
“For early season we are doing well,” said Truman Myer of North Coast Outpost, a rental business at Geneva State Park.
He said kayak and paddle boat rentals are doing well.
Myer said he opened on Memorial Day and had a great start.
“I think it was the most profitable Memorial Day we have ever had,” he said.
The options allow for not only kayak and paddle boats, but a unique recreational construction that is basically a 15-foot paddle boat that seats up to five people at a time.
Harbor Yak also reported strong business to start off the year after opening in late May, according to co-owner Alexa Hart. She said Memorial Day was a great to start the year and only some rainy weather has been problematic.
“The weather has been a little spotty,” she said.
Hart said an addition to the available summer options are two boats that are available for rent. She said people can take a 10-question test through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and rent either of the boats.
“The one boat is basically a giant jet ski,” she said.
It has a 170-horsepower engine. Hart said the second boat is a pontoon boat with a 60-horsepower engine.
Traffic has also picked up significantly at Lake Shore Park.
“It’s been pretty busy. All the pavilions are pretty much rented for the year,” said Peggy Davis, park administrative manager.
She said the fishing is also doing well at the park with brisk traffic at the boat ramp.
Davis said she thinks a lot of people are going to stay close to home for vacations this year which will likely keep local parks busy throughout the summer.
