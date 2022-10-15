Area cross country runners excelled on Saturday during the Chagrin Valley Cross Country Championships in Middlefield.
Grand Valley's Anna and David Steimle made the CVC meet a family event as the siblings won their division of the race on Saturday morning at Cardinal High School.
David, a senior, won the race in a time of 16:42 while Anna, a sophomore, won her race in a time of 20:04. Grand Valley head coach Kurtis Fisher said he was happy with their performance and feels they are ready to compete as the postseason begins next week at Madison High School.
Fisher said he was happy with the effort and performance of the Mustangs boys team.
"We were right there in the hunt," he said of the team's sixth-place performance.
He said there were just four points separating the Mustangs from third place and hopes the team can work hard this week and run well enough to get to the regional meet.
Edgewood's Granison Hill finished sixth in the Chagrin Division with a time of 16:34 and helped his team to a fifth-place finish with a team total of 149. Steve Hill, Granison's father, said the boys division is a competitive meet with the winner running 15:45.
He said the boys pack is improving and the team hopes to do well at the district meet in Madison and earn a trip to the regional meet in Boardman on Halloween weekend.
"We are on the cusp of qualifying," Hill said. He said the second, third and fourth runners are improving significantly.
The Edgewood girls team did not have enough runners for a full team, but Tammy Liplin and Maddie Crooks finished second and third in the Valley Division with times of 19:36 and 19:45, respectively.
"The two of them have been running really well," Hill said.
"Maddie ran great last year and has been sick but shook it off today and is back to the Maddie we know and love," he said.
The Geneva Eagles boys team finished even points behind the Warriors with Donald Shymske leading the way with a time of 17:35.
The Geneva girls team finished second in the Chagrin Division with Mya Evangelista back on the course after sitting out for some injuries. Evangelista led the Eagles with a time of 20:06.
Geneva lost the conference division championship to Perry by 17 points but head coach Emily Long was happy with the team's performance.
"The girls had a great race today and I feel like they have built up a lot of confidence going into districts next week. Mya is still battling a little with an injury so working to get slowly back. Trying to get ready for the move from districts, to regionals to states," Long said.
Lakeside head coach Luke Stecki said his boys team did not run the way they had hoped, but are looking for a good week of practice and hope to set some personal records next week at the district meet.
