Volunteers gave time from their holiday to make others experience a bit of Thanksgiving joy on Thursday at numerous locations around Ashtabula County.
“We are going to serve about 400 dinners this year,” said Drew Thomas of G.O. Development Corp. The organization has been feeding people on Thanksgiving for many years.
The cooks arrived at G.O. Development Corp. around 5 a.m. and started the process that led to the meals being readied for hungry people. Thomas said 25 volunteers helped cook, package and deliver the meals.
Morgan French and Daurel Marcy, both of Kingsville Township, used a cart to take the meals from the organization’s gymnasium to their cars before delivery.
French said it, delivering meals, is “something nice to do” on Thanksgiving.
Thomas said 300 meals were being delivered to the “high rise” senior centers in the area and 100 meals were slated to be picked up at the Station Avenue facility.
“We did it before COVID and we are back at it,” said Roger Corlett as he loaded his vehicle for delivery. “We are making a lot of people happy. I think a lot of people appreciate it.”
In Geneva, at least a dozen volunteers started cooking early on Thursday morning and had the first meal ready to go by the designated 2 p.m. start time at the Geneva Community Center.
Crystal Schuld has organized the event for the last five years and was assisted by three area churches this year. She said it is important to reach out to those in need or who are lonely on the holiday.
The group gathered for a short prayer prior to serving the first meal at the community center. Some people picked up their meals to take home while others ate at the center.
One man said he was especially thankful because his wife was injured and unable to cook.
Corpus Christi Parish Center is scheduled to be the site of a Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 744 Mill St., in Conneaut.
