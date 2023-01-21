JEFFERSON — More than 70 people packed a public meeting at Henderson Memorial Library to learn more about a bicycling event expected to draw more than 1,000 people to Ashtabula County.
Jeff Stephens, of the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, answered questions and played cheerleader to encourage interaction that could lead to fundraising opportunities for area groups.
"It is a ride, not a race," Stephens said as he explained the event to a variety of people ranging from village administration, area law enforcement, hospital officials and, of course, bicyclists.
He said the model for the event, which has been operating at various sites throughout Ohio for many years, includes an important connection to the area.
"[The] model is for the community to share," he said.
Stephens explained the week-long event is a vacation for most of the people who participate. He said the cyclists love to experience local fun along the way.
Some logistical issues must be ironed out between now and June 16, when the event kicks off at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds in Jefferson.
Arlene Rice, a Jefferson resident, is the local chairwoman and will work with GOBA staff, and area volunteers, to make the event a reality.
Stephens said the riders will be spending Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights in Jefferson and the event will close also end on June 24, a Saturday, at the fairgrounds.
He said most of the riders will be sleeping at the fairgrounds, but some will pay a small fee and stay in a local building.
"Fifteen hundred people is a lot of people," Stephens said.
Stephens said GOBA provides organization, maps out the bike routes carefully and provides supervision along the way. He said rides around Ashtabula County are scheduled for June 18 and 19 and signifiant organization of meals and snacks will need to occur.
Stephens said supplemental food will be needed on June 18, perhaps church dinners and food trucks, two catered breakfasts and a June 19 dinner for the entire group.
Area non-profit groups will have the opportunity to raise money through participation in the food options and organizers are also seeking entertainment options.
Stephens said the bicyclists eat a lot and timely meals and snack stops are essential to the make the event a success.
Volunteers will be incorporated into the planning of the event as it gets closer.
