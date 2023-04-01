SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Vehicles began showing up in the Lakeside High School parking lot around midnight early Saturday as area residents looked to get service at the Remote Area Medical Clinic.
'The parking lot crew did a good job," said Chris Hutchins, who is directing the two-day clinic designed to help people receive medical, dental and eye care that they might not otherwise afford.
Volunteers from the community and across the country are in town to make the clinic a reality.
Hutchins said there were a lot of people seeking dental services and eye care, but clinic organizers were encouraging people to take advantage of the medical options as well.
RAM began in 1985 with a rural clinic designed to meet the needs of an underserved area and has become a traveling blessing to communities across the country.
Many people offer their services at many clinics each year to help others.
"I think this is amazing. It means a lot to people. ... I make good money and I can't afford insurance," said Alexis Bryan of Ashtabula.
She was waiting in line for services with many other area residents.
Volunteers arrived Friday morning to unload trucks and turn the high school into a clinic. An hour lockdown, due to a social media threat, didn't deter the crew from doing their work.
Hutchins said the volunteers got back to work around noon on Friday and were done by 6 p.m.
"The team just jumped in where we left off," he said.
Nutrition education was also at the forefront of the event with health professionals making people aware of the dangers that can creep up to cause health problems for those who don't eat right.
"We are just talking about how much is going into the body on a given day," said Dr. Robert Fulton, a professor at North East Ohio Medical University.
He said most Americans have high-sugar diets that can cause diabetes and other non-communicable disease that contribute to health problems.
"Sugar is eight times more addictive than cocaine," Fulton said.
He said the medical community and the American public have lost track of how much diet affects health.
He said Hippocrates in 600 B.C. was aware that dietary imbalance caused problems and George Washington died of a problem that was mistreated.
Fulton had a table that detailed how much sugar is in fruit juice, soda, cereal and many other products.
Many local dentists, and retired dentists, volunteered their time to assist area residents. The dentists, and their assistants, were able to use a panoramic x-ray machine to help diagnose problems clients were having.
The event continues on Sunday morning with doors opening at 6 a.m. and the parking lot at 3 a.m. The services are free with no identification needed.
