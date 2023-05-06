KIRTLAND — Competition was intense on April 29 as area high schools tried to knock robots upside down at the Alliance for Working Together Robo-Bots competition at Lakeland Community College.
The Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus War Machine bested 17 different teams to bring the championship trophy back home after getting knocked out by a Mentor High School team last year.
Lakeside and Madison both sent two teams to the competition and Lakeside Junior High School fielded two teams in the junior bot division.
The competition was formed 13 years ago by the AWT Foundation, said the organization’s executive director Teresa Simons.
“We are trying to expose kids to careers in manufacturing,” she said.
The coaches of area teams said it is a great way for kids to have a positive experience that develops the ability to compromise while learning at the same time.
