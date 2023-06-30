Ashtabula County are preparing to celebrate the nation’s birthday in a variety of ways.
The Conneaut Red, White and Boom festival is scheduled to get rolling on Saturday with a variety of rides, food, games and other activities.
Bill Kline, president of the Red, White and Boom Festival, said a limited corporation was formed to insure the festival would continue after the coronavirus pandemic.
“The LLC was formed to pay for the fireworks and seed money for the festival,” Kline said. He added thate some generous business owners and citizens who have donated to make the fireworks a reality.
Kline said there are three youth pageants scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, including Little Lady Liberty (ages 3-5), Little Miss Firecracker (6-8) and Little Miss 4th of July (9-11).
The festival parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday starting on Depot Street, heading south on Brad Street then Erie Street to Lakeview Park.
“The Conneaut High School band the football players and the cheerleaders are scheduled to march,” Kline said.
Conneaut safety forces and other area departments are scheduled to participate as well.
The Conneaut fireworks display is scheduled for Monday at 10 p.m.
The Geneva-on-the-Lake fireworks are scheduled for July 4 from the village golf course. The annual event draws thousands to the community and traffic patterns will be changed to ensure safety for those attending, said Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Chief Kyle Cowley.
Cowley said the parking places on the south side of the Strip will be blocked early Tuesday morning to make sure safety forces have the ability to respond to an emergency situation.
Cowley also said there will be six extra officers on duty as well as two extra fire department personnel. He said 10 to 12 contracted workers from Area Wide Protection are scheduled to work to help in traffic control to get the visitors out of town.
Lake Shore Park is planning for a busy day, but doesn’t have any special holiday activities planned on the weekend or the Fourth of July, said park administrative assistant Peggy Davis.
She said the private pavilions are all rented, but there are a few spaces in the main pavilion still available.
