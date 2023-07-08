The Fourth of July weekend was spread out over four days and found Ashtabula County residents and tourists experiencing a variety of recreational opportunities, patriotic ceremonies and cookouts.
The “Red, White and Boom Festival” drew crowds to Conneaut Harbor on Saturday Sunday and Monday as a festival pageant, musicians and food trucks provided a variety of fun opportunities for those attending.
On Monday evening a lengthy slide show entertained thousands who spread out from Conneaut Township Park all the way to the marina.
Beautiful weather also drew thousands to Geneva-on-the-Lake on Tuesday for a day of fun and games with fireworks to top of the Fourth of July experience.
Boating, swimming and cookouts occurred in communities around the county with county and state parks seeing a lot of activity on the holiday weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.