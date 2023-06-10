Many of us were taught that the family was the cornerstone of society — and this was deemed absolute truth. Rather abruptly, however, this ancient truism is being challenged in a quest for complete equality and total personal choice under law.
Probably, the great majority of U. S. citizens have mixed emotions regarding so complex a legalistic and involved shift. The thorny question arises as to whether we, as a traditionalist nation, are entirely ready for the sweeping change before us.
People of genuine good will and deeply moral sensibilities will, almost instinctively, do plenty of soul searching on this cultural transformation. Modern actualities may herald change both difficult to assimilate and nonetheless unavoidable.
William Dauenhauer
Willowick
