JEFFERSON — Aqua plans to renovate Jefferson’s 250,000-gallon water tower on East Erie Street.
The $350,000 project will involve draining, interior sandblasting, minor repairs and repainting the tower, according to Aqua.
“It’s important that we regularly maintain and repaint our water towers to stay ahead of corrosion and get as many years of service as possible from our investments,” said Matt Perry, Aqua Ohio’s area manager. “This tower is a critical part of our system. Not only does it provide storage for 250,000 gallons of treated water, but it helps regulate pressure levels in the Village.”
Crews will start by pressure washing the outside of the tank and undertake repairs using hand tools. Paint will be applied by hand using brushes and rollers. Interior surfaces of the tank will be sandblasted to remove old paint and to help the new paint adhere to surfaces.
Work is expected to be conducted Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and be complete by the end of June. Plans have been made to avoid noisy activities during early morning hours.
Customers should not notice any changes in the quality of their water during the project. Water distributed in the system will continue to meet all state and federal standards.
Residents should be aware there may be some pressure variations throughout the project.
American Suncraft Painting of Midway, Ohio will perform the specialized work.
“The $350,000 project is just part of the $9.5 million that Aqua will invest in the Ashtabula area and $57 million across the company’s 35 Ohio systems in 2023,” Perry said.
Aqua Ohio is Ohio’s largest investor-owned drinking water and wastewater utility and serves about 500,000 residents in 19 counties, according to its website.
Visit AquaWater.com for more information.
