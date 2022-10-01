SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Cars lined the road leading to Brant's Apple Orchard on Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people attended the annual Apple Festival that includes hayrides, bounce houses, apple picking, a craft fair and many other activities.
The event is scheduled to continue today at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., said Brant's Apple Orchard Owner Brian Diehl. "I think [attendance] is a bit more than last year," he said.
"It seems like there are a lot of folks that weren't here before," Diehl said. He said it is one of the busiest weekends of the year, and a portion of the festival proceeds, and the profit from a morning race through the orchard, are used to supply two scholarships a year for area high school students.
The Ferry family, from Erie, was one of the new visitors to the orchard. Kelsie Ferry said her 15-month-old son's name is Brantley, so she wanted a picture of Brant in front of the Brant's Apple Orchard sign.
"We got some good doughnuts and now we are picking apples," she said of the experience at the festival.
Amber Green of Leroy Township was also attending the event for the first time, as she was looking for fun fall activities for her family.
"It is really nice," she said.
Jessie Tramte of Jefferson said she was also checking out the event for the first time. "We just moved here three years ago," she said.
