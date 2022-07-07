ASHTABULA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the Black male who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Sunday, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.
According to the store’s security video, the suspect entered the BP gas station on Park Avenue and Route 20 at 6:10 a.m., wearing a bright blue hoodie sweatshirt and a blue mask.
He displayed a handgun and pointed it at the store clerk, demanding money be put in his black backpack, according to the video.
The suspect then took several items from the store’s shelves and fled the scene on foot, police said.
The suspect appears to be wearing a red shirt under the blue hoodie with black pants and black shoes, according to the video.
“We are following up on leads,” Stell said Thursday.
Anyone with any information about the suspect or robbery is asked to call 440-992-7174. Anonymous tips will be accepted.
