WAYNE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club is revving up for its 41st show, slated for July 7-9.
This year, the show will feature John Deere tractors and Fairbanks Morse engines, as well as displays, food, a flea market, crafts and several museums.
The grounds, 4026 Route 322, will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9.
A $5 donation will be collected at the gate. Exhibitors and club members get in free.
Engine enthusiasts like to arrive early to beat the afternoon heat and get first dibs on the large flea market or stake out the best spots for the tractor pull.
The annual event draws people from all over the country, according to club members.
The Antique Engine Club, an all-volunteer organization of about 700 members, is busy getting the grounds in shape for the upcoming show, one of the biggest of its kind in northeast Ohio.
