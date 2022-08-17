JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners continued a hearing to gather information on the proposed annexation of a number of properties into the village of Andover until Sept. 29.
Alfred Schrader, an attorney for the petitioners, said the construction of a Dollar General was the initial reason behind the request for annexation, but there has been a development that led to the request for a delay.
The project would bring much-needed economic development to the area, Schrader said. He said he believes he can get the deal back on track.
Three of the four people whose property is part of the proposed annexation said they are in favor of delaying the hearing. No one representing the fourth property was present.
After some discussion, the hearing date was set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 29.
The commissioners thanked everyone for attending the event.
A petition to annex five parcels was submitted in June. The parcels are located along Route 6 and Chestnut Street in Andover Township.
In other business:
• The commissioners approved a resolution to host a public hearing regarding the expansion of a water line along New London Road in Geneva Township.
Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services Director Doug Starkey said anyone who taps into the waterline before the end of 2027 will have to pay the same as the initial group tapping into the line.
“So everybody would pay $6,187.50, through the end of 2027,” Starkey said. Tapping into the waterline is optional, and property owners will not be charged if they choose not to tap in.
Eight of the 16 property owners along the stretch are interested in tapping in, he said. The number of participants in the project will impact how much it costs.
A public hearing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 a.m., Starkey said.
Notice will be provided to the property owners in the area by mail and in-person, he said.
“We give them as much notice as possible,” he said.
If someone taps in after the end of 2027, they will have to pay the county’s tap-in fee, whatever it may be at the time, Starkey said.
The project will extend a water line 2,903 feet, he said.
• The commissioners approved the purchase of a house located at 30 West Walnut Street, utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The price of the building is $159,400, according to the resolution.
The current plan is to move the victims of crime department to that building, Ducro said.
“(The building) falls within the county footprint, and with it being available on the market, we thought it would be beneficial to acquire that,” he said.
• A resolution to cancel grant funding for a Pierpont Township ADA project and move those grant funds to the repair of a bridge in Conneaut Township Park was approved.
Pierpont Township received funding from the CDBG, but the project was canceled, Commissioner J.P. Ducro.
“They are declining the receipt of the grant, and the money is then being reallocated out to a project that we were not able to fully fund previously,” he said.
• A hearing took place on the retirement and rehiring of a Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee.
County Administrator Janet Discher said administrators at the Ashtabula County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center believe filling the position with someone new would cost more than they are paying the current employee.
No members of the public spoke, and the commissioners approved the move.
