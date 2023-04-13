ANDOVER — Village Council set a 6 p.m. May 15 date for a public hearing on a zoning code change on rental properties.
The change would mean rental properties would be inspected after each tenant leaves and names of the new tenants would be provided, said Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila.
The hearing is to allow public input on the proposed change.
Council also approved a raise for part-time police officers to $16.50 and a raise from $150 to $300 for 2024 council members.
Village Administrator Richard Mead said the annual clean-up days will take place from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. on April 28 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29. He said tires, paint, shingles, chemicals and other dangerous things will not be accepted.
Council also passed a resolution approving the purchase of seven automatic external defibrillators. Council president E. Curt Williams said the village is donating one to the library, two to the youth baseball program, two to youth football, one for the football on the road and one to be available at village hall.
Mead said the Metroparks has started cutting trees in preparation for bringing the Pymatunin Vallet Greenway Trail to the village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.